Members of the organizing committee for Memorial Baptist Church's third-annual Pineapple Festival set for Aug. 25 are in full preparation mode. They are Sarah Reese with her daughter, Braylee Reese, sitting on he floor; Will Berrie, Shep Koth, Betty Sharp, Gwen Simpson, Pineapple Festival chairperson, Wanda Padgett, Brenda Moody and Tammy Sanders, on the front row; and Clyde Willing and Evelyn Finnegan, on the back row.