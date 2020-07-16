TODAY
The Awesome Aiken Al-Anon group meets from 6:30-7:30 Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive.
FRIDAY
The Aiken Master Gardeners will hold a Lunchbox Lecture from noon to 1 p.m. Friday via Zoom. The guest speaker will be Dr. Fudd Graham with Auburn University. His topic will be common pests around the house. For more information, visit aikenmastergardeners.org.
The COVID-19 testing scheduled for Friday at TLC Medical Centre, 190 Crepe Myrtle Drive, has been canceled. For more information, visit zoomingrx.com. For more information, call 803-648-7800.
SATURDAY
Cats on the Mat scheduled for Saturday at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road, has been canceled. For more information, visit letlovelive.org.
A Trash and Treasures Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church (DOC), 900 Kerr Drive S.W. Proceeds will benefit the Disciple Women's Fellowship mission work. For more information, call 803-648-4523.
ACTS will hold a Senior Food Distribution event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Gregg Park, 1001 A Ave., Graniteville. To qualify, seniors must be age 60 or older, have a household income of less than $1,561 for one person or $2,114 for two people, and live in the Graniteville or Vaucluse area. Those participating must stay in their vehicles. For more information or to request an application, call 803-649-3800.
SUNDAY
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold virtual services via Zoom on Sunday. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m. followed by an online fellowship for those who wish to linger. For more information, call Brenda at 803-648-6020 or 803-640-9650.
MONDAY
Aiken Women in Black will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday. The group gathers on Hitchcock Drive at the entrance to Aiken Estates, across from the Fresh Market along Whiskey Road. Participants are invited to stay for the whole time or as long as they can, and are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. If you can't stand, chairs are welcome. The witness against war and all forms of violence meet the first and third Monday of the month and are held rain or shine and on holidays. All are welcome. Participants can bring their own signs as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Lynn at 803-226-5546, Emilie at 586-945-8771 or Brenda at 803-640-9650.
A Drive n’ Dine event for Aiken seniors will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Aiken Senior Life Services, 1310 East Pine Log Road. Seniors age 60 and older will be given five individually portioned meals and must provide a valid S.C. state ID.
JULY 30
An online discussion of "Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe" by Fannie Flagg will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, as part of the Let's Talk About It – Key Ingredients: Food in Fiction series. For more information or to check out a copy of the book or movie, visit abbe-lib.org.
An opening reception for the North Augusta Artist Guild's Annual Show & Sale will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at the Arts and Heritage Center, 100 Georgia Ave., North Augusta. Awards will be presented at 6 p.m. The show is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30 through Sept. 17. For more information, call 803-221-7881.
AUG. 1
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. The Regals and the Chordsmen will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
SEPT. 14
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.
OCT. 17
The Aiken Association of Realtors will hold a Home Sweet Home Expo 2020 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Road. For more information, visit Facebook.