TODAY
A drop-in celebration for Houndslake Country Club's new pickleball courts will be held from 9 a.m. to noon today at the country club, 901 Houndslake Drive. There will be no charge to play and time slots will be available between 10 a.m. and noon. For more information or to reserve a play slot, call Jerry Clements at 803-215-9190 or email jacgolfer@live.com.
JULY 13
A Drive n’ Dine event for Aiken seniors will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Aiken Senior Life Services, 1310 East Pine Log Road. Seniors age 60 and older will be given five individually portioned meals and must provide a valid S.C. state ID.
JULY 17
The Aiken Master Gardeners will hold a Lunchbox Lecture from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, via Zoom. The guest speaker will be Dr. Fudd Graham with Auburn University. His topic will be common pests around the house. For more information, visit aikenmastergardeners.org.
TLC Medical Centre, in partnership with Lab 24 Inc., will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, July 17, at TLC Medical Centre, 190 Crepe Myrtle Drive. The testing is free to qualified individuals under the CARES Act including Medicare, Medicaid and those without insurance. To register, visit zoomingrx.com. For more information, call 803-648-7800.
JULY 18
Cats on the Mat will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 18, at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road. Participation is limited to 35. The cost is $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Sarah Acord from Aiken Yoga will lead the class. Those attending should bring a mat. For more information or to register, visit letlovelive.org.
JULY 30
An online discussion of "Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe" by Fannie Flagg will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, as part of the Let's Talk About It – Key Ingredients: Food in Fiction series. For more information or to check out a copy of the book or movie, visit abbe-lib.org.
SEPT. 14
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.
OCT. 17
The Aiken Association of Realtors will hold a Home Sweet Home Expo 2020 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Road. For more information, visit Facebook.