TODAY
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8812.
SATURDAY
A Back-to-School Drive-Thru will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Second Baptist Church complex, 1149 York St. There will be free backpacks with supplies for pre-K to 12th grade, sanitizer, face masks, health education materials and more.
A Fit 4 School Drive-Thru Event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County YMCA, 621 Trolley Line Road, Graniteville. The event will feature free health screenings, free school supplies, free haircuts, music, food and more. For more information, email fit4schoolaiken@gmail.com.
MONDAY
A Drive n’ Dine event for Aiken seniors will be held Monday, Aug. 10, at 1 p.m. at Aiken Senior Life Services, 1310 East Pine Log Road. Seniors aged 60 and older will be given five individually portioned meals and must provide a valid S.C. state ID.
TUESDAY
A virtual Storks and Coffee event will be held online Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 7-8 a.m. It will be hosted by Audubon S.C. Forest Manager Tim Evans, Beidler Center Manager Emily Davis and special guest Paul Koehler. Registration is free though contributions are welcomed. For more information, call 803-471-0291 or visit sc.audubon.org.
Wednesday
Yappy Hour, scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road, has been canceled. For more information, visit letlovelive.org.
Eudora Farms will hold a First Responders Day from 8 a.m. to noon at the farm, 219 Salem Lane, Salley. Admission is free to first responders with valid ID. For more information, call 803-507-5384 or visit eudorafarms.net.
AUG. 13
A virtual Storks and Corks event will be held online Thursday, Aug. 13, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It will be hosted by Audubon S.C. Executive Director Justin Stokes, Silver Bluff Sanctuary Manager Brandon Heitkamp and Beidler Forest Director Matt Johnson. Registration is free though contributions are welcomed. For more information, call 803-471-0291 or visit sc.audubon.org.
AUG. 14
The Community Medical Clinic will hold a virtual Color Street fundraiser at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, on Facebook. An anonymous donor will match all sales from the party and donate the funds to the clinic. The party will be held in the Facebook group "Clinic Celebrates the Summer in Style." For more information, call 803-226-0630 or email marketing@cmcaiken.org.
AUG. 18
Registration for classes at the McGrath Computer Learning Center and the Academy for Lifelong will begin Tuesday, Aug. 18. The center will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 2, in room 134 of the Business and Education building on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. For more information or to register, visit aikenlearning.org, mcgrathclc.com or call 803-641-3741.
AUG. 22
A Pups 'N Suds Dog Wash will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 22, at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road. Washes are $20 for small dogs (under 30 pounds), $25 for medium dogs (30-60 pounds) and $30 for large dogs (60 pounds or more). Nail trims or ear cleanings only are $10 each. For more information and see other available services, visit letlovelive.org.
Fairfield Baptist Church will hold a 50th annual memorial service in celebration of Fairfield Memorial Cemetery at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at the cemetery on Old Fairfield Road. For more information, call 803-652-7645.
SEPT. 5
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. The Epps Family and Day Three will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
SEPT. 14
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.
OCT. 17
The Aiken Association of Realtors will hold a Home Sweet Home Expo 2020 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Road. For more information, visit Facebook.