TODAY
The Awesome Aiken Al-Anon group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive.
THURSDAY
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8812.
SATURDAY
A Back-to-School Drive-Thru will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Second Baptist Church complex, 1149 York St. There will be free backpacks with supplies for pre-K to 12th grade, sanitizer, face masks, health education materials and more.
A Fit 4 School Drive-Thru Event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Aiken County YMCA, 621 Trolley Line Road, Graniteville. The event will feature free health screenings, free school supplies, free haircuts, music, food and more. For more information, email fit4schoolaiken@gmail.com.
AUG. 12
Yappy Hour, scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road, has been canceled. For more information, visit letlovelive.org.
AUG. 22
A Pups 'N Suds Dog Wash will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 22, at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road. Washes are $20 for small dogs (under 30 pounds), $25 for medium dogs (30-60 pounds) and $30 for large dogs (60 pounds or more). Nail trims or ear cleanings only are $10 each. For more information and see other available services, visit letlovelive.org.
SEPT. 14
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.
OCT. 17
The Aiken Association of Realtors will hold a Home Sweet Home Expo 2020 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Road. For more information, visit Facebook.