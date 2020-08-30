MONDAY
Celebrity Waiter Night, a community fundraiser benefiting Children's Place Inc.'s therapeutic childcare program, will take place Monday. That evening, volunteer “celebrity waiters” will serve their friends, family and co-workers at participating restaurants in Aiken. Funds raised are generated through donations, corporate sponsorships, tips from diners during the event, and raffle ticket purchases for a pair of diamond earrings from Floyd & Green Jewelers. Participating restaurants include Casa Bella, Grumpy's Sports Pub, Malia’s Restaurant, Mellow Mushroom, Newberry Hall, Tailgate Tavern, The Alley Downtown Taproom, The Highland Park Grille, The Village Café and Whiskey Alley. For more information, visit childrensplaceinc.org.
A Drive n’ Dine event for Aiken seniors will be held today at 1 p.m. at Aiken Senior Life Services, 1310 East Pine Log Road. Seniors aged 60 and older will be given five individually portioned meals and must provide a valid S.C. state ID.
TUESDAY
Story Time in the Gardens will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesdays in September and October beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1, on the grounds of the Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road. due to COVID-19 restrictions, readings will be canceled in the event of inclement weather. Children older than 5 must wear a mask. For more information, call 803-643-2161.
WEDNESDAY
The McGrath Computer Learning Center will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 2, in room 134 of the Business and Education building on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. For more information or to register, visit mcgrathclc.com or call 803-641-3741.
THURSDAY
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
SEPT. 4
Vendor Street, 154 Fabian Drive, will celebrate its one year anniversary from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4. For more information, visit vendorstreet.store.
SEPT. 5
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. The Epps Family and Day Three will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
SEPT. 14
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.
SEPT. 20
The Waters Reunion, normally held the third Sunday in September near Leesville, has been canceled this year. For more information, call Sherry Waters at 803-649-7705.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 22
A special train-themed Story Time in the Gardens event will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. This special story time will mark the depot's 10th anniversary. For more information, call 803-643-2161.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 24
A free Document Shred Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at The Smith Group, 149 Crepe Myrtle Court. The event is free and open to the public. Bring personal identity and sensitive documents to be shredded.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 25
The Healing Species, a six-week series designed to teach compassion, prevent violence and change lives through rescued dogs, will be offered fat 4 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 30 beginning Sept. 25 at Brothers and Sisters Aiken County, 132 York St. N.E. To register a child, email nspinelli@aikencountysc.gov. For more information, visit healingspecies.org.
SEPT. 27
The Ironman 70.3 Augusta, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is expected to return Sept. 26, 2021.
OCT. 3
A virtual People of Parkinson's Walk will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, online. Share #POPWalk on Zoom and Facebook Live. For more information, visit the CSRA Parkinson Support Group on Facebook.
Aiken Oktoberfest will be held from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, on Newberry Street in downtown Aiken. The event will feature craft and German beer, live music and college football. For more information, visit downtownaiken.com.
OCT. 12
The Ruth Patrick Science and Education Center at USC Aiken will hold a week-long SEED event online. For more information, visit usca.edu/seed.
OCT. 17
The Aiken Association of Realtors will hold a Home Sweet Home Expo 2020 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Road. For more information, visit Facebook.