TODAY
The Aiken-Augusta Wounded Warrior Charity Golf Classic has been canceled due to COVID-19. Registered golf captains and sponsors may request a refund, rollover to the 2021 event or donate funds to the cause. For more information, email jackmorrison59@outlook.com.
The Aiken Community Theatre board of directors, in an effort to follow the CDC's guidelines regarding large group gatherings, has canceled the play "Death by Golf," the musical "Annie," all workshops and special events including Youth Wing events and the coffee house. For more information, visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
White Rose Eclectics will hold a Facebook Live event at 7 p.m. today. For more information, visit the store on Facebook.
Voter registration and information on registering to vote will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 30, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Masks are required.
The DOE's National Nuclear Security Administration will hold a Nuclear Security Enterprise virtual job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today to help fill more than 600 open positions. The virtual job fair will include hiring officials from labs, plants and sites including the Savannah River Site. For more information or to register, visit app.brazenconnect.com.
THURSDAY
MUSC Health will hold a COVID-19 screening event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Citizens Park, 1060 Banks Mill Road. For more information, email drivethruresults@musc.edu or call 843-985-8888.
The Awesome Aiken Al-Anon group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive.
SATURDAY
A Back 2 School Bash will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Meme & Jody's Diner, 2893 Augusta Road, Warrenville. The event is for students kindergarten through high school, and will feature a book bag and school supply giveaway, food and drinks. Children must be present to receive items. For more information, email marcella7985@gmail.com.
MONDAY
Celebrity Waiter Night, a community fundraiser benefiting Children's Place Inc.'s therapeutic childcare program, will take place Monday. That evening, volunteer “celebrity waiters” will serve their friends, family and co-workers at participating restaurants in Aiken. Funds raised are generated through donations, corporate sponsorships, tips from diners during the event, and raffle ticket purchases for a pair of diamond earrings from Floyd & Green Jewelers. Participating restaurants include Casa Bella, Grumpy's Sports Pub, Malia’s Restaurant, Mellow Mushroom, Newberry Hall, Tailgate Tavern, The Alley Downtown Taproom, The Highland Park Grille, The Village Café and Whiskey Alley. For more information, visit childrensplaceinc.org.
A Drive n’ Dine event for Aiken seniors will be held today at 1 p.m. at Aiken Senior Life Services, 1310 East Pine Log Road. Seniors aged 60 and older will be given five individually portioned meals and must provide a valid S.C. state ID.
SEPT. 1
Story Time in the Gardens will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesdays in September and October beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1, on the grounds of the Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road. due to COVID-19 restrictions, readings will be canceled in the event of inclement weather. Children older than 5 must wear a mask. For more information, call 803-643-2161.
SEPT. 2
The McGrath Computer Learning Center will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 2, in room 134 of the Business and Education building on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. For more information or to register, visit mcgrathclc.com or call 803-641-3741.
SEPT. 3
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 4
Vendor Street, 154 Fabian Drive, will celebrate its one year anniversary from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4. For more information, visit vendorstreet.store.
SEPT. 5
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. The Epps Family and Day Three will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
SEPT. 14
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.
SEPT. 20
The Waters Reunion, normally held the third Sunday in September near Leesville, has been canceled this year. For more information, call Sherry Waters at 803-649-7705.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 22
A special train themed Story Time in the Gardens event will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. This special story time will mark the depot's 10th anniversary. For more information, call 803-643-2161.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 25
The Healing Species, a six-week series designed to teach compassion, prevent violence and change lives through rescued dogs, will be offered fat 4 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 30 beginning Sept. 25 at Brothers and Sisters Aiken County, 132 York St. N.E. To register a child, email nspinelli@aikencountysc.gov. For more information, visit healingspecies.org.
SEPT. 27
The Ironman 70.3 Augusta, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is expected to return Sept. 26, 2021.
OCT. 3
A virtual People of Parkinson's Walk will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, online. Share #POPWalk on Zoom and Facebook Live. For more information, visit the CSRA Parkinson Support Group on Facebook.
Aiken Oktoberfest will be held from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, on Newberry Street in downtown Aiken. The event will feature craft and German beer, live music and college football. For more information, visit downtownaiken.com.
OCT. 17
The Aiken Association of Realtors will hold a Home Sweet Home Expo 2020 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Road. For more information, visit Facebook.