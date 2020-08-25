TODAY
The Aiken-Augusta Wounded Warrior Charity Golf Classic has been canceled due to COVID-19. Registered golf captains and sponsors may request a refund, rollover to the 2021 event or donate funds to the cause. For more information, email jackmorrison59@outlook.com.
Voter registration and information on registering to vote will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 30, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Masks are required.
THURSDAY
MUSC Health will hold a COVID-19 screening event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Citizens Park, 1060 Banks Mill Road. For more information, email drivethruresults@musc.edu or call 843-985-8888.
SATURDAY
A Back 2 School Bash will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Meme & Jody's Diner, 2893 Augusta Road, Warrenville. The event is for students kindergarten through high school, and will feature a book bag and school supply giveaway, food and drinks. Children must be present to receive items. For more information, email marcella7985@gmail.com.
MONDAY
Celebrity Waiter Night, a community fundraiser benefiting Children's Place Inc.'s therapeutic childcare program, will take place Monday. That evening, volunteer “celebrity waiters” will serve their friends, family and co-workers at participating restaurants in Aiken. Funds raised are generated through donations, corporate sponsorships, tips from diners during the event, and raffle ticket purchases for a pair of diamond earrings from Floyd & Green Jewelers. Participating restaurants include Casa Bella, Grumpy's Sports Pub, Malia’s Restaurant, Mellow Mushroom, Newberry Hall, Tailgate Tavern, The Alley Downtown Taproom, The Highland Park Grille, The Village Café and Whiskey Alley. For more information, visit childrensplaceinc.org.
SEPT. 2
The McGrath Computer Learning Center will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 2, in room 134 of the Business and Education building on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. For more information or to register, visit mcgrathclc.com or call 803-641-3741.
SEPT. 3
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
SEPT. 5
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. The Epps Family and Day Three will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
SEPT. 14
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.
SEPT. 20
The Waters Reunion, normally held the third Sunday in September near Leesville, has been canceled this year. For more information, call Sherry Waters at 803-649-7705.
SEPT. 27
The Ironman 70.3 Augusta, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is expected to return Sept. 26, 2021.
OCT. 3
A virtual People of Parkinson's Walk will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, online. Share #POPWalk on Zoom and Facebook Live. For more information, visit the CSRA Parkinson Support Group on Facebook.
OCT. 17
The Aiken Association of Realtors will hold a Home Sweet Home Expo 2020 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Road. For more information, visit Facebook.