TODAY
Live Music at the Depot, normally held at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E., has been canceled until further notice due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Week/Ender Christian retreat weekend for men and boys will be held today through Sunday at Gunter Camp and Conference Center, 436 Fannie Crosby Drive, Batesburg-Leesville. The Jameson Road Band will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, and will be open to the general public. Registration is $40 in advance. Payment should be mailed to The Week/Ender, P.O. Box 775, Wagener, SC 29164. For more information, call 803-507-6893.
The Aiken Master Gardeners will hold a Lunchbox Lecture from noon to 1 p.m. today via Zoom. The guest speaker will be Amy Dabbs with the Clemson Extension. Her topic will be attracting pollinators to the garden. Lectures are free and open to the public. For more information, visit aikenmastergardeners.org.
SATURDAY
A Pups 'N Suds Dog Wash will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road. Washes are $20 for small dogs (under 30 pounds), $25 for medium dogs (30-60 pounds) and $30 for large dogs (60 pounds or more). Nail trims or ear cleanings only are $10 each. For more information and see other available services, visit letlovelive.org.
Hops & Hogs, scheduled for Saturday in downtown Aiken has been canceled. For more information, visit downtownaiken.com.
A Back-2-School Bookbag Giveaway will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Spoken Word Christian Ministries, 1219 Edgefield Highway. Bookbags with school supplies will be given to the first 50 children. This is a drive-through event. Children must be present to receive a bookbag.
SUNDAY
Fairfield Baptist Church will hold a 50th annual memorial service in celebration of Fairfield Memorial Cemetery at 3 p.m. Sunday at the cemetery on Old Fairfield Road. For more information, call 803-652-7645.
AUG. 29
A Back 2 School Bash will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Meme & Jody's Diner, 2893 Augusta Road, Warrenville. The event is for students kindergarten through high school, and will feature a book bag and school supply giveaway, food and drinks. Children must be present to receive items. For more information, email marcella7985@gmail.com.
AUG. 31
Celebrity Waiter Night, a community fundraiser benefiting Children's Place Inc.'s therapeutic childcare program, will take place Monday, Aug. 31. That evening, volunteer “celebrity waiters” will serve their friends, family and co-workers at participating restaurants in Aiken. Funds raised are generated through donations, corporate sponsorships, tips from diners during the event, and raffle ticket purchases for a pair of diamond earrings from Floyd & Green Jewelers. Participating restaurants include Casa Bella, Grumpy's Sports Pub, Malia’s Restaurant, Mellow Mushroom, Newberry Hall, Tailgate Tavern, The Alley Downtown Taproom, The Highland Park Grille, The Village Café and Whiskey Alley. For more information, visit childrensplaceinc.org.
SEPT. 2
The McGrath Computer Learning Center will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 2, in room 134 of the Business and Education building on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. For more information or to register, visit mcgrathclc.com or call 803-641-3741.
SEPT. 3
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
SEPT. 5
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. The Epps Family and Day Three will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
SEPT. 14
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.
SEPT. 20
The Waters Reunion, normally held the third Sunday in September near Leesville, has been canceled this year. For more information, call Sherry Waters at 803-649-7705.
SEPT. 27
The Ironman 70.3 Augusta, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is expected to return Sept. 26, 2021.
OCT. 3
A virtual People of Parkinson's Walk will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, online. Share #POPWalk on Zoom and Facebook Live. For more information, visit the CSRA Parkinson Support Group on Facebook.
OCT. 17
The Aiken Association of Realtors will hold a Home Sweet Home Expo 2020 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Road. For more information, visit Facebook.