TODAY
Yappy Hour, scheduled for today at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road, has been canceled. For more information, visit letlovelive.org.
Eudora Farms will hold a First Responders Day from 8 a.m. to noon today at the farm, 219 Salem Lane, Salley. Admission is free to first responders with valid ID. For more information, call 803-507-5384 or visit eudorafarms.net.
THURSDAY
A virtual Storks and Corks event will be held online Thursday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It will be hosted by Audubon S.C. Executive Director Justin Stokes, Silver Bluff Sanctuary Manager Brandon Heitkamp and Beidler Forest Director Matt Johnson. Registration is free though contributions are welcomed. For more information, call 803-471-0291 or visit sc.audubon.org.
FRIDAY
The Community Medical Clinic will hold a virtual Color Street fundraiser at 8 p.m. Friday on Facebook. An anonymous donor will match all sales from the party and donate the funds to the clinic. The party will be held in the Facebook group "Clinic Celebrates the Summer in Style." For more information, call 803-226-0630 or email marketing@cmcaiken.org.
SATURDAY
D'Vine Creations will hold a Drive-Thru/Walk-Up Back 2 School Supply Giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Crosland Park Playground on Aldrich Street. For more information, call 803-292-7360.
ACTS will hold a Senior Food Distribution event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Gregg Park, 1001 A Ave., Graniteville. To qualify, seniors must be aged 60 or older, have a household income of less than $1,561 for one person or $2,114 for two people, and live in the Graniteville or Vaucluse area. Those participating must stay in their vehicles. For more information or to request an application, call 803-649-3800.
A Trash and Treasures sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at First Christians Church (DOC), 900 Kerr Drive S.W. Proceeds will benefit the Disciple Women's Fellowship mission work. For more information, call 803-648-4523.
A COVID-19 Heroes – Back to School adoption event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road. Teachers, front-line responders and other essential workers will be able to adopt from the shelter at no charge. To make an adoption appointment, call the shelter at 803-642-1537 or email info@fotasiaken.org.
MONDAY
A Drive n’ Dine event for Aiken seniors will be held Monday, Aug. 17, at 1 p.m. at Aiken Senior Life Services, 1310 East Pine Log Road. Seniors aged 60 and older will be given five individually portioned meals and must provide a valid S.C. state ID.
AUG. 18
Registration for classes at the McGrath Computer Learning Center and the Academy for Lifelong will begin Tuesday, Aug. 18. The center will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 2, in room 134 of the Business and Education building on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. For more information or to register, visit aikenlearning.org, mcgrathclc.com or call 803-641-3741.
AUG. 21
The Week/Ender Christian retreat weekend for men and boys will be held Aug. 21-23 at Gunter Camp and Conference Center, 436 Fannie Crosby Drive, Batesburg-Leesville. The Jameson Road Band will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, and will be open to the general public. Registration is $40 in advance. Payment should be mailed to The Week/Ender, P.O. Box 775, Wagener, SC 29164. For more information, call 803-507-6893.
AUG. 22
A Pups 'N Suds Dog Wash will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 22, at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road. Washes are $20 for small dogs (under 30 pounds), $25 for medium dogs (30-60 pounds) and $30 for large dogs (60 pounds or more). Nail trims or ear cleanings only are $10 each. For more information and see other available services, visit letlovelive.org.
Fairfield Baptist Church will hold a 50th annual memorial service in celebration of Fairfield Memorial Cemetery at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at the cemetery on Old Fairfield Road. For more information, call 803-652-7645.
Hops & Hogs, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22, in downtown Aiken has been canceled. For more information, visit downtownaiken.com.
AUG. 31
Celebrity Waiter Night, a community fundraiser benefiting Children's Place Inc.'s therapeutic childcare program, will take place Monday, Aug. 31. That evening, volunteer “celebrity waiters” will serve their friends, family and co-workers at participating restaurants in Aiken. Funds raised are generated through donations, corporate sponsorships, tips from diners during the event, and raffle ticket purchases for a pair of diamond earrings from Floyd & Green Jewelers. Participating restaurants include Casa Bella, Grumpy's Sports Pub, Malia’s Restaurant, Mellow Mushroom, Newberry Hall, Tailgate Tavern, The Alley Downtown Taproom, The Highland Park Grille, The Village Café and Whiskey Alley. For more information, visit childrensplaceinc.org.
SEPT. 2
The McGrath Computer Learning Center will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 2, in room 134 of the Business and Education building on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. For more information or to register, visit mcgrathclc.com or call 803-641-3741.
SEPT. 5
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. The Epps Family and Day Three will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
SEPT. 14
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.
OCT. 17
The Aiken Association of Realtors will hold a Home Sweet Home Expo 2020 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Road. For more information, visit Facebook.