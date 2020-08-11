TODAY
A virtual Storks and Coffee event will be held online today from 7-8 a.m. It will be hosted by Audubon S.C. Forest Manager Tim Evans, Beidler Center Manager Emily Davis and special guest Paul Koehler. Registration is free though contributions are welcomed. For more information, call 803-471-0291 or visit sc.audubon.org.
WEDNESDAY
Yappy Hour, scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road, has been canceled. For more information, visit letlovelive.org.
Eudora Farms will hold a First Responders Day from 8 a.m. to noon at the farm, 219 Salem Lane, Salley. Admission is free to first responders with valid ID. For more information, call 803-507-5384 or visit eudorafarms.net.
THURSDAY
A virtual Storks and Corks event will be held online Thursday, Aug. 13, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It will be hosted by Audubon S.C. Executive Director Justin Stokes, Silver Bluff Sanctuary Manager Brandon Heitkamp and Beidler Forest Director Matt Johnson. Registration is free though contributions are welcomed. For more information, call 803-471-0291 or visit sc.audubon.org.
FRIDAY
The Community Medical Clinic will hold a virtual Color Street fundraiser at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, on Facebook. An anonymous donor will match all sales from the party and donate the funds to the clinic. The party will be held in the Facebook group "Clinic Celebrates the Summer in Style." For more information, call 803-226-0630 or email marketing@cmcaiken.org.
SATURDAY
D'Vine Creations will hold a Drive-Thru/Walk-Up Back 2 School Supply Giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Crosland Park Playground on Aldrich Street. For more information, call 803-292-7360.
ACTS will hold a Senior Food Distribution event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Gregg Park, 1001 A Ave., Graniteville. To qualify, seniors must be aged 60 or older, have a household income of less than $1,561 for one person or $2,114 for two people, and live in the Graniteville or Vaucluse area. Those participating must stay in their vehicles. For more information or to request an application, call 803-649-3800.
AUG. 18
Registration for classes at the McGrath Computer Learning Center and the Academy for Lifelong will begin Tuesday, Aug. 18. The center will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 2, in room 134 of the Business and Education building on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. For more information or to register, visit aikenlearning.org, mcgrathclc.com or call 803-641-3741.
AUG. 22
A Pups 'N Suds Dog Wash will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 22, at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road. Washes are $20 for small dogs (under 30 pounds), $25 for medium dogs (30-60 pounds) and $30 for large dogs (60 pounds or more). Nail trims or ear cleanings only are $10 each. For more information and see other available services, visit letlovelive.org.
Fairfield Baptist Church will hold a 50th annual memorial service in celebration of Fairfield Memorial Cemetery at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at the cemetery on Old Fairfield Road. For more information, call 803-652-7645.
SEPT. 5
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. The Epps Family and Day Three will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
SEPT. 14
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.
OCT. 17
The Aiken Association of Realtors will hold a Home Sweet Home Expo 2020 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Road. For more information, visit Facebook.