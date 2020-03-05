TODAY
Aiken Parkinson's Support Group. 1-3 p.m. today. Atrium of Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 South Aiken Blvd. S.E.
Town and Country meeting. 10 a.m. today. USCA Convocation Center, 375 Robert Bell Parkway, Graniteville. Speaker: Sasscer Hill. Topic: Her novel "American Travellers." Call 803-648-6748.
At Home With Art. 5-7 p.m. today. The Sanctuary, 185 Gadwall Lane. Call 803-998-0198. Visit sullivanturnerteam.com.
Aiken County Republican Party. 6:30 p.m. today. Rosemary Inn, 804 Carolina Ave., North Augusta. Speaker: S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson. Program: Recognizing North Augusta's voting precincts.
Coloring for Grownups. 1-3 p.m. today. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Coloring sheets and refreshments provided. Visit abbe-lib.org.
USC Aiken Wind Ensemble presents Fusion. 7:30 p.m. today. USCA Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Free for students. $10 general admission. Visit usca.edu.
Langley-Bath-Clearwater Historical Society meeting. 7 p.m. today. Burnettown Community Center, 3144 Augusta Road, Burnettown. Speaker: Charles Hilton. Topic: "Local Milk Bottles & Dairies." Call 803-593-3034 or 803-593-2271.
Aiken Newcomers' Club Spring Fashion Show. 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10. Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. S.W. Cost $25, includes lunch. Fashions by Dillard's. Email newcomersfashionshow@gmail.com. Deadline is today. Visit aikennewcomers.com.
Stephen James CSRA Coin Club. today. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., meeting starts at 6:45 p.m. Guest speaker Jim Mullaney. Topic Grading coins. Call 803-645-1769. Email sjcsracoinclub@gmail.com.
New Orleans-style Funeral Parade. 5:30 p.m. today. Participants should meet at the Newberry Street fountain. Will celebrate the start of Joye in Aiken. Visit joyeinaiken.com.
FRIDAY
Greater Aiken SCORE workshop titled "Branding, Marketing and Selling that Works." 10 a.m.-noon, Friday, March 6. North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. Visit greateraiken.score.org.
AAUW Books-N-Things Fair. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Old Bargain Blowouts Furniture building, 240 University Parkway. Visit aauw-aiken-branch.org.
Artistry in Action: Organist Paul Jacobs Demonstrates. Noon. Friday. St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. S.W. Part of Joye in Aiken. Visit joyeinaiken.com.
Astronomy Club of Augusta. 7 p.m. Friday. Augusta University new Science Center. Speaker Dr. Loris Magnani. Topic: "The Astrophysics of Messier Objects." Visit angelfire.com/ga/astronomyclubaugusta.
In the Spirit of Jazz Community Fish Fry and Festival All-Stars Jazz Concert. Fish fry 5 p.m., concert 8 p.m. Friday. Second Baptist Church, 425 Hampton Ave. N.W. Fish fry tickets: $15. Concert tickets: $20. Concert and fish fry: $30. Part of Joye in Aiken. Call 803-641-3305. Visit joyeinaiken.com.
Family Game Night. 5:45-8:45 p.m. Friday, March 13. H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Cost $18 for a family of four or $5 per person. Intended for ages 5 and older. Registration closed Friday, March 6. Call 803-293-7852.
SATURDAY
Aiken Woman's Club annual Spring Luncheon and Fashion Show. 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14. St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased by Saturday, March 7. Call 803-649-4989 or 803-642-7170.
Spring Wing Fest. Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, March 7. SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave., North Augusta. Tickets $10, children 10 and younger free. Parking $5. Visit greenjaketsbaseball.com.
Off the Hook Crochet Group. Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Visit abbe-lib.org.
Authors of S.C. event. 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Guest: Dr. Walter Curry. Visit abbe-lib.org.
Just Us. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday. DAV building, 2194 Columbia Highway N. Admission is $6. Call Carroll Matthews at 803-640-4114.
Cold Creek Nurseries Spring Open House. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Cold Creek Nurseries, 398 Hitchcock Parkway. Hot dog lunch will benefit the CAM Fund. Call 803-648-3592.
Pet Adoption/Craft Fair. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare. Cats and kittens will have no adoption fee; adoption fees for dogs will be half-price. Visit letlovelive.org.
Bruce McGhee Memorial Harness Races. Gates open 9 a.m., carriage parade at 11 a.m. McGhees' Mile, 620 Banks Mill Road S.E. Admission is $12 in advance, $15 at the gate. Parking is $5 per vehicle. Call 803-617-8511.
Agamacon. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and SUnday. H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Saturday badge $25, Sunday badge $15. Weekend badge $30. Visit agamacon.com.
Joye of Jazz. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. The Willcox, 100 Colleton Ave. Brunch and afternoon lobby pass $125, dining room $100; evening dinner pass lobby $125, dining room $100. Part of Joye in Aiken. Call 803-257-3940. Visit joyeinaiken.com.
Founders Day event. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W. Programs include: "Introduction of Charleston's International African American Museum," African American Education During Reconstruction," Spoken Word Poetry, Performative Dance and an Update on the Center for African American History, Art & Culture," and the Importance of Commemorating the Founding of Aiken County.
SUNDAY
Hooves, Paws and Claws BBQ. 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Aiken Equine Rescue, 532 Glenwood Drive. Cook-off participants should bring own cooking materials. Admission $10, includes five voting tickets. Call 910-363-4183 email ptstimmel@gmail.com.
Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch annual meeting. 2 p.m. Sunday. Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road. Free and open to the public.
Sunday Best reception. 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W. Free. Call 803-644-2377.
Paul Jacobs, organist. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. S.W. Part of Joye in Aiken. Tickets $25. Call 803-641-3305. Visit joyeinaiken.com.