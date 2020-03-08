TODAY
AAUW Books-N-Things Fair. noon-4 p.m. today. Old Bargain Blowouts Furniture building, 240 University Parkway. Visit aauw-aiken-branch.org.
Agamacon. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Today. H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Saturday badge $25, Sunday badge $15. Weekend badge $30. Visit agamacon.com.
Single, Single Again trip to the Morris Museum of Southern Art. 1:30 p.m. Today. Parking lot at Ni Hau, 3553 Richland Ave. W. to carpool. Reservations aren't needed. Email joanbasile@atlanticbb.net.
Sunday Best reception. 2-5 p.m. Today. Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W. Free. Call 803-644-2377.
Hooves, Paws and Claws BBQ. 1-7 p.m. Today. Aiken Equine Rescue, 532 Glenwood Drive. Cook-off participants should bring own cooking materials. Admission $10, includes five voting tickets. Call 910-363-4183 email ptstimmel@gmail.com.
Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch annual meeting. 2 p.m. Today. Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road. Free and open to the public.
Paul Jacobs, organist. 7:30 p.m. TOday. St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. S.W. Part of Joye in Aiken. Tickets $25. Call 803-641-3305. Visit joyeinaiken.com.
Old Edgefield District Genealogical Society meeting. 3 p.m. Today. Lynch Building Annex of the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square, Edgefield. Guest speaker: Tom Poland. Topic: His book, "Carolina Bays – Wild, Mysterious and Majestic Landforms."
MONDAY
Aiken Ukers. 7 p.m. Monday. Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. All levels of ukulele players are welcome. Call 803-508-4431.
Material Girls, Aiken's American Sewing Guild group. 10 a.m. Monday. Fellowship room of St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church, 1630 Silver Bluff Road. Program: Details that make sewing look professional. Guests are welcome. Attendees should bring their projects. Call 803-226-0165 or 803-644-0576.
Donations to Trash & Treasures sale. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 7:30-10:30 a.m. and 5-6 p.m. March 11, 12 and 13. St. Angela Hall, 138 Fairfield St. S.E. Email pto@st.Maryschoolaiken.com.
Carolina Pine Quilters Guild meeting. 7 p.m. Monday. Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. Program: First & Favorite Quilts. Guests are welcome.
Aiken County Commission for Technical and Comprehensive Education meeting. 5:15 p.m. Monday. Room 102 of the Ashley J. Little Administration Building at Aiken Tech, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville.
TUESDAY
Single, Single Again dinner. 6 p.m. Thursday. Salsa's, 109 Tamil Drive. Reservations due Tuesday. Call 214-587-1256. Email skipncar@aol.com or lavwhpur@gmail.com. Email reservations prefered.
Horse racing lecture. 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum, 135 Dupree Place. Speaker: Barry Doss. Topic: The Thoroughbred Horse from Birth to the First Race. Free. Call 803-642-7631. Visit aikenracinghalloffame.com.
Commemoration of Founders' Day. 10 a.m. to noon. Tuesday. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Topics include "African American Genealogica Workshop," and "How to Make Your Own Historical Documentary." Visit abbe-lib.org.
Computer, tablet, phone help. 1-3 p.m. Tuesday. Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Free. Call 803-643-2181.
WEDNESDAY
2020 Sustainability Expo. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. Student Activities Center gym at Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. Visit atc.edu.
Swing Dance Party featuring the Mariel Bildsten Septet. 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. Swing dance lessons at 7 p.m. Tickets $30. Part of Joye in Aiken. Call 803-641-3305. Visit joyeinaiken.com
THURSDAY
Horse racing lecture. 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum, 135 Dupree Place. Speaker: Barry Doss. Topic: A Day at the Races:Thoughts on Betting the Horses. Free. Call 803-642-7631. Visit aikenracinghalloffame.com.
SpringFest Reception. 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Arts and Heritage Center, 100 Georgia Ave., North Augusta. The SpringFest exhibit will be on display through May 3.
Sanctuary Concert Series featuring Kara Dugan, mezzo soprano and Pete Dugan, panist. Noon. Thursday. First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave. Free and open to the public. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Part of Joye in Aiken. Visit joyeinaiken.com.
Decoda: A Fiddler's Tale by Wynton Marsalis featuring Russell Joel Brown. 8 p.m. Thursday. St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. Tickets $30. Part of Joye in Aiken. Call 803-641-3305. Visit joyeinaiken.com.
FRIDAY
Greater Aiken SCORE will hold a workshop. 10 a.m.-noon. Friday. Aiken Chamber of Commerce, 121 Richland Ave. E. Topic: Business Website Design. Visit greateraiken.score.org.
Storytime with a Sanitation Worker. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Visit abbe-lib.org.
Lunch Bunch Entertainment and Seminar series. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday. Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Topic: Foot Care for Seniors. Call 803-643-2179.
Family Game Night. 5:45-8:45 p.m. Friday. H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Cost $18 for a family of four or $5 per person. Intended for ages 5 and older. Registration closed March 6. Call 803-293-7852.
Aiken Prays. 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17. Red Lobster, 950 Aiken Mall Drive. Lunch is Dutch treat. Reservations are due by Friday. Call 803-648-8126.
Joye in Aiken Festival Finale featuring Tessa Lark and Michael Thurber; Peter and Kara Dugan; Sam Reider and the Human Hands. 8 p.m. Friday. USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets $50. Call 803-641-3305. Visit joyeinaiken.com.
Mended Hearts Chapter No. 294. 10 a.m. Friday. Miller Building School of Nursing at USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Speaker: Ashley Blalock from Carolina Heart Vascular.
SATURDAY
Aiken's Bacon & Brews. 5-10 p.m. Saturday. Newberry St. Festival Center in downtown Aiken. Admission is free.
Aiken Woman's Club annual Spring Luncheon and Fashion Show. 11:30 a.m. Saturday. St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. Tickets are $25 and must have been purchased by March 7. Call 803-649-4989 or 803-642-7170.
Sip and Shop. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. American Legion Post No. 26, 636 Old Airport Road. Benefits Palmetto Girls State.
Spring Fairy Garden workshop. 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Cold Creek Nurseries, 398 Hitchcock Parkway.
Trash & Treasures sale. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. St. Angela Hall, 138 Fairfield St. S.E. Email pto@st.Maryschoolaiken.com.
Aiken Trials. Gates open at 10 a.m., races start at 1 p.m. Saturday. Aiken Training Track, 538 Two Notch Road. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the gate; tent permits $20. Parking $15 in advance, $20 at the gate. Call 803-648-4631. Visit aikentrainingtrack.com.