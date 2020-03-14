TODAY
32nd annual Aiken-Augusta Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. today and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Julian Smith Casino, 2200 Broad St., Augusta. Daily admission: $4. Weekend Pass: $6. Children under 12 free with paid adult. Visit aikengmfs.org or agams.club.
Aiken's Bacon & Brews. 5-10 p.m. today. Newberry St. Festival Center in downtown Aiken. Admission is free.
Aiken Woman's Club annual Spring Luncheon and Fashion Show. 11:30 a.m.today. St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. Tickets are $25 and must have been purchased by March 7. Call 803-649-4989 or 803-642-7170.
Sip and Shop. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today. American Legion Post No. 26, 636 Old Airport Road. Benefits Palmetto Girls State.
Spring Fairy Garden workshop. 10-11:30 a.m. today. Cold Creek Nurseries, 398 Hitchcock Parkway.
Trash & Treasures sale. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Today. St. Angela Hall, 138 Fairfield St. S.E. Email pto@st.Maryschoolaiken.com.
Aiken Trials. Gates open at 10 a.m., races start at 1 p.m. Today. Aiken Training Track, 538 Two Notch Road. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the gate; tent permits $20. Parking $15 in advance, $20 at the gate. Call 803-648-4631. Visit aikentrainingtrack.com.
Meet Your Lucky Charm adoption event. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Today. Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road. Call 803-642-1537.
MONDAY
25th annual Triple Crown Golf Classic. 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. Monday. Woodside Plantation Country Club, 1000 Woodside Plantation Drive. $100 per player. Registration/payment deadline was March 16. Visit triplecrownaiken.com.
Imani Milele Children’s Choir from Uganda concert. 6 p.m. Monday. St. James Lutheran Church, 200 Laurel Drive. Concert is free. Call 803-663-6809. Email stjamesnewsinfo@gmail.com.
Civil War Roundtable of Augusta. 6-8 p.m. Monday. Goodwill's Snelling Center, 3165 Washington Road, Augusta. Cost: $23, includes dinner. Dues: $25 per year or $40 per couple. Speaker: Kevin Dykstra. Topic: "The Curse of the Civil War." Call 706-736-2909. Visit civilwarroundtableaugsuta.com.
Senior Health and Wellness Fair. Monday. Aiken Grand Apartments, 115 Timmerman St., Warrenville. Canceled.
Dynamic Dialogues Guest Lecture. 12:30 p.m. Monday. Amphitheater of Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. Speaker: Dr. Elise Fox, Savannah River National Lab. Topic: Women in STEM. Free and open to the public.
Aiken Women in Black and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense Vigil for Peace. 4-5:30 p.m. Today. Whiskey Road across from Fresh Market at Hitchcock Drive (entrance to Aiken Estates). All are welcome. Signs are available. Signs should be nonpartisan. Call Emilie at 586-945-8771, Lynn at 803-226-5546 or Brenda at 803-640-9650.
TUESDAY
Aiken High Football fundraiser. 4-7 p.m. Tuesday. Flanigan's Ice Cream, 221 Barnwell Ave. N.W.
Tuesday's Music Live with Black Market Haggis. Noon. Tuesday. St. Paul's Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta. Canceled.
Aiken Prays. 11 a.m. Tuesday. Red Lobster, 950 Aiken Mall Drive. Lunch is Dutch treat. Reservations are due by Friday, March 13. Call 803-648-8126.
Beech Island Historical Society meeting. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Society's History and Visitors Center, 144 Old Jackson Highway, Beech Island. Speaker: Paul Koehler, director of the Silver Bluff Audubon Center and Sanctuary. Topic: The future of the Silver Bluff Audubon center. Email bdbartley@comcast.net. Call 706-833-3651.
The Celtic Connection. 1-3 p.m. Tuesday. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Explore the language, music and dance traditions of Ireland and Brittany. Free. Visit abbe-lib.org.
M'Aiken A Difference Lewy Body Support Group. 11 a.m.-noon. Tuesday. DayBreak Training and Outreach Center, 151 Linden St. S.W. Speaker: Jaqueline Kane from Westminister Memory Care. Topic: Information for Caregivers. Email nancy13LBD@gmail.com.
Mountain Dulcimers of Aiken. 5:30 p.m. Room 237 of St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. Players of all levels invited. Call Gary Warnock at 803-226-9280 or Tommy Harman 803-599-8962.
Jubilee Club. 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Gymnasium of Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 S. Aiken Blvd. Canceled.
Aiken Lions Club meeting. 6:15-7:15 p.m. Ward Hall at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.E. Dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. Call 803-645-0606.
WEDNESDAY
Let's Talk About It – Key Ingredients: Food in Fiction showing of "Fried Green Tomatoes." 10:15 a.m. Wednesday and 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Book discussion led by Dr. Julie Wise. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26. Program designed for ages 18 and older. Call 803-642-2020x. 1131.
Mapping Israeli Politics: An Expert's View. 3 p.m. Wednesday. Room 106 of the Penland Administration Building on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Free.
Cedar Creek Ladies Club. 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Cedar Creek Community Center, 2584 Club Drive. Topic: The Skin that You're In.
Basic Dog Classes. 10 a.m. beginning Wednesday. H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Classes meet for six weeks. Dogs will learn come, sit, down, stay, wait and stand. Dogs must be over 20 weeks of age and have a rabies vaccination. Call 803-642-7631.
Puppy Classes. 11:15 a.m. beginning Wednesday. H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Classes meet for six weeks. Puppies must be between 10-20 weeks old and have two sets of shots. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
THURSDAY
Let's Talk About It – Key Ingredients: Food in Fiction showing of "Fried Green Tomatoes." 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19. Book discussion of "Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe" led by Dr. Julie Wise. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26. Program designed for ages 18 and older. Call 803-642-2020 ext. 1131.
FRIDAY
Relay For Life Cancer Survivor Dinner. 6-8 p.m. Friday. Ward Hall at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. To register: 803-644-3994. Free to cancer survivors and their caregivers.
Aiken Civic Orchestra presents "A Night at the Opera." 7:30 p.m. Friday. St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. Tickets $10.
Aiken Master Gardeners Lunchbox Lecture. Noon. Friday. Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. Speaker: Ron Brenneman. Topic: Bringing Bluebirds to Your Yard. Visit aikenmastergardeners.org.