TODAY
Greater Aiken SCORE workshop titled "Branding, Marketing and Selling that Works." 10 a.m.-noon. Today. North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. Visit greateraiken.score.org.
AAUW Books-N-Things Fair. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. today; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Old Bargain Blowouts Furniture building, 240 University Parkway. Visit aauw-aiken-branch.org.
Artistry in Action: Organist Paul Jacobs Demonstrates. Noon. Today. St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. S.W. Part of Joye in Aiken. Visit joyeinaiken.com.
Astronomy Club of Augusta. 7 p.m. Today. Augusta University new Science Center. Speaker Dr. Loris Magnani. Topic: "The Astrophysics of Messier Objects." Visit angelfire.com/ga/astronomyclubaugusta.
In the Spirit of Jazz Community Fish Fry and Festival All-Stars Jazz Concert. Fish fry 5 p.m., concert 8 p.m. today. Second Baptist Church, 425 Hampton Ave. N.W. Fish fry tickets: $15. Concert tickets: $20. Concert and fish fry: $30. Part of Joye in Aiken. Call 803-641-3305. Visit joyeinaiken.com.
Family Game Night. 5:45-8:45 p.m. Friday, March 13. H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Cost $18 for a family of four or $5 per person. Intended for ages 5 and older. Registration closes today. Call 803-293-7852.
SATURDAY
Aiken Woman's Club annual Spring Luncheon and Fashion Show. 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14. St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased by Saturday, March 7. Call 803-649-4989 or 803-642-7170.
Spring Wing Fest. Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, March 7. SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave., North Augusta. Tickets $10, children 10 and younger free. Parking $5. Visit greenjaketsbaseball.com.
Off the Hook Crochet Group. Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Visit abbe-lib.org.
Authors of S.C. event. 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Guest: Dr. Walter Curry. Visit abbe-lib.org.
Just Us. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday. DAV building, 2194 Columbia Highway N. Admission is $6. Call Carroll Matthews at 803-640-4114.
Cold Creek Nurseries Spring Open House. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Cold Creek Nurseries, 398 Hitchcock Parkway. Hot dog lunch will benefit the CAM Fund. Call 803-648-3592.
Pet Adoption/Craft Fair. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare. Cats and kittens will have no adoption fee; adoption fees for dogs will be half-price. Visit letlovelive.org.
Bruce McGhee Memorial Harness Races. Gates open 9 a.m., carriage parade at 11 a.m. McGhees' Mile, 620 Banks Mill Road S.E. Admission is $12 in advance, $15 at the gate. Parking is $5 per vehicle. Call 803-617-8511.
Agamacon. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and SUnday. H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Saturday badge $25, Sunday badge $15. Weekend badge $30. Visit agamacon.com.
Joye of Jazz. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. The Willcox, 100 Colleton Ave. Brunch and afternoon lobby pass $125, dining room $100; evening dinner pass lobby $125, dining room $100. Part of Joye in Aiken. Call 803-257-3940. Visit joyeinaiken.com.
Founders Day event. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W. Programs include: "Introduction of Charleston's International African American Museum," African American Education During Reconstruction," Spoken Word Poetry, Performative Dance and an Update on the Center for African American History, Art & Culture," and the Importance of Commemorating the Founding of Aiken County.
SUNDAY
Hooves, Paws and Claws BBQ. 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Aiken Equine Rescue, 532 Glenwood Drive. Cook-off participants should bring own cooking materials. Admission $10, includes five voting tickets. Call 910-363-4183 email ptstimmel@gmail.com.
Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch annual meeting. 2 p.m. Sunday. Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road. Free and open to the public.
Sunday Best reception. 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W. Free. Call 803-644-2377.
Paul Jacobs, organist. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. S.W. Part of Joye in Aiken. Tickets $25. Call 803-641-3305. Visit joyeinaiken.com.
Old Edgefield District Genealogical Society meeting. 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8. Lynch Building Annex of the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square, Edgefield. Guest speaker: Tom Poland. Topic: His book, "Carolina Bays – Wild, Mysterious and Majestic Landforms."