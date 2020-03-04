TODAY
Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center meeting. 6:30 p.m. today. 1016 Vaucluse Road. Call 803-642-8800.
Three Rivers Solid Waste Authority meeting. 6:30 p.m. today. Authority Administrative Office at the Regional Landfill in Jackson. Call 803-652-2225.
THURSDAY
Aiken Parkinson's Support Group. 1-3 p.m. Thursday. Atrium of Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 South Aiken Blvd. S.E.
Town and Country meeting. 10 a.m. Thursday. USCA Convocation Center, 375 Robert Bell Parkway, Graniteville. Speaker: Sasscer Hill. Topic: Her novel "American Travellers." Call 803-648-6748.
At Home With Art. 5-7 p.m. Thursday. The Sanctuary, 185 Gadwall Lane. Call 803-998-0198. Visit sullivanturnerteam.com.
Aiken County Republican Party. 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Rosemary Inn, 804 Carolina Ave., North Augusta. Speaker: S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson. Program: Recognizing North Augusta's voting precincts.
Coloring for Grownups. 1-3 p.m. Thursday, March 5. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Coloring sheets and refreshments provided. Visit abbe-lib.org.
USC Aiken Wind Ensemble presents Fusion. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5. USCA Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Free for students. $10 general admission. Visit usca.edu.
Langley-Bath-Clearwater Historical Society meeting. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5. Burnettown Community Center, 3144 Augusta Road, Burnettown. Speaker: Charles Hilton. Topic: "Local Milk Bottles & Dairies." Call 803-593-3034 or 803-593-2271.
Aiken Newcomers' Club Spring Fashion Show. 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10. Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. S.W. Cost $25, includes lunch. Fashions by Dillard's. Email newcomersfashionshow@gmail.com. Deadline is Thursday. Visit aikennewcomers.com.
FRIDAY
Greater Aiken SCORE workshop titled "Branding, Marketing and Selling that Works." 10 a.m.-noon, Friday, March 6. North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. Visit greateraiken.score.org.
AAUW Books-N-Things Fair. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Old Bargain Blowouts Furniture building, 240 University Parkway. Visit aauw-aiken-branch.org.
Artistry in Action: Organist Paul Jacobs Demonstrates. Noon. Friday. St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. S.W. Part of Joye in Aiken. Visit joyeinaiken.com.
Astronomy Club of Augusta. 7 p.m. Friday. Augusta University new Science Center. Speaker Dr. Loris Magnani. Topic: "The Astrophysics of Messier Objects." Visit angelfire.com/ga/astronomyclubaugusta.
In the Spirit of Jazz Community Fish Fry and Festival All-Stars Jazz Concert. Fish fry 5 p.m., concert 8 p.m. Friday. Second Baptist Church, 425 Hampton Ave. N.W. Fish fry tickets: $15. Concert tickets: $20. Concert and fish fry: $30. Part of Joye in Aiken. Call 803-641-3305. Visit joyeinaiken.com.
SATURDAY
Aiken Woman's Club annual Spring Luncheon and Fashion Show. 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14. St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased by Saturday, March 7. Call 803-649-4989 or 803-642-7170.
Spring Wing Fest. Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, March 7. SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave., North Augusta. Tickets $10, children 10 and younger free. Parking $5. Visit greenjaketsbaseball.com.
Off the Hook Crochet Group. Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Visit abbe-lib.org.
Authors of S.C. event. 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Guest: Dr. Walter Curry. Visit abbe-lib.org.
Just Us. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday. DAV building, 2194 Columbia Highway N. Admission is $6. Call Carroll Matthews at 803-640-4114.
Cold Creek Nurseries Spring Open House. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Cold Creek Nurseries, 398 Hitchcock Parkway. Hot dog lunch will benefit the CAM Fund. Call 803-648-3592.
Pet Adoption/Craft Fair. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare. Cats and kittens will have no adoption fee; adoption fees for dogs will be half-price. Visit letlovelive.org.
Bruce McGhee Memorial Harness Races. Gates open 9 a.m., carriage parade at 11 a.m. McGhees' Mile, 620 Banks Mill Road S.E. Admission is $12 in advance, $15 at the gate. Parking is $5 per vehicle. Call 803-617-8511.
Agamacon. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and SUnday. H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Saturday badge $25, Sunday badge $15. Weekend badge $30. Visit agamacon.com.
Joye of Jazz. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. The Willcox, 100 Colleton Ave. Brunch and afternoon lobby pass $125, dining room $100; evening dinner pass lobby $125, dining room $100. Part of Joye in Aiken. Call 803-257-3940. Visit joyeinaiken.com.
SUNDAY
Hooves, Paws and Claws BBQ. 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Aiken Equine Rescue, 532 Glenwood Drive. Cook-off participants should bring own cooking materials. Admission $10, includes five voting tickets. Call 910-363-4183 email ptstimmel@gmail.com.
Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch annual meeting. 2 p.m. Sunday. Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road. Free and open to the public.
Sunday Best reception. 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W. Free. Call 803-644-2377.
Paul Jacobs, organist. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. S.W. Part of Joye in Aiken. Tickets $25. Call 803-641-3305. Visit joyeinaiken.com.