TODAY
Single, Single Again dinner. 6 p.m. Today. Salsa's, 109 Tamil Drive. Reservations due March 10. Call 214-587-1256. Email skipncar@aol.com or lavwhpur@gmail.com. Email reservations preferred.
Horse racing lecture. 10:30 a.m. Today. Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum, 135 Dupree Place. Speaker: Barry Doss. Topic: "A Day at the Races: Thoughts on Betting the Horses." Free. Call 803-642-7631. Visit aikenracinghalloffame.com.
SpringFest Reception. 5-7 p.m. Today. Arts and Heritage Center, 100 Georgia Ave., North Augusta. The SpringFest exhibit will be on display through May 3.
Sanctuary Concert Series featuring Kara Dugan, mezzo soprano and Pete Dugan, panist. Noon. Today. First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave. Free and open to the public. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Part of Joye in Aiken. Visit joyeinaiken.com.
Decoda: A Fiddler's Tale by Wynton Marsalis featuring Russell Joel Brown. 8 p.m. Today. St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. Tickets $30. Part of Joye in Aiken. Call 803-641-3305. Visit joyeinaiken.com.
Family Promise of Aiken meeting. 6:30 p.m. Today. Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Open to anyone interested in volunteering. Existing volunteers will meet at 7 p.m. Visit familypromise.org.
Paint & Sip. 6-8 p.m. Today. 1070 Silver Bluff Road. Stephanie Slade will host. Evening will feature canvas painting and real estate talk. RSVP to 803-646-6980 or sellitwithslade@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
Breakfast at the Gallops. 8 a.m. Friday. Aiken Training Track, 538 Two Notch Road S.E. Cost $25. Light breakfast will be served. Call 803-643-2121. Email halloffame@cityofaikensc.gov.
Greater Aiken SCORE will hold a workshop. 10 a.m.-noon. Friday. Aiken Chamber of Commerce, 121 Richland Ave. E. Topic: Business Website Design. Visit greateraiken.score.org.
Storytime with a Sanitation Worker. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Visit abbe-lib.org.
Lunch Bunch Entertainment and Seminar series. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday. Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Topic: Foot Care for Seniors. Call 803-643-2179.
Family Game Night. 5:45-8:45 p.m. Friday. H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Cost $18 for a family of four or $5 per person. Intended for ages 5 and older. Registration closed March 6. Call 803-293-7852.
Aiken Prays. 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17. Red Lobster, 950 Aiken Mall Drive. Lunch is Dutch treat. Reservations are due by Friday. Call 803-648-8126.
Joye in Aiken Festival Finale featuring Tessa Lark and Michael Thurber; Peter and Kara Dugan; Sam Reider and the Human Hands. 8 p.m. Friday. USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets $50. Call 803-641-3305. Visit joyeinaiken.com.
Mended Hearts Chapter No. 294. 10 a.m. Friday. Miller Building School of Nursing at USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Speaker: Ashley Blalock from Carolina Heart Vascular.
32nd annual Aiken-Augusta Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Julian Smith Casino, 2200 Broad St., Augusta. Daily admission: $4. Weekend Pass: $6. Children under 12 free with paid adult. Visit aikengmfs.org or agams.club.
SATURDAY
Aiken's Bacon & Brews. 5-10 p.m. Saturday. Newberry St. Festival Center in downtown Aiken. Admission is free.
Aiken Woman's Club annual Spring Luncheon and Fashion Show. 11:30 a.m. Saturday. St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. Tickets are $25 and must have been purchased by March 7. Call 803-649-4989 or 803-642-7170.
Sip and Shop. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. American Legion Post No. 26, 636 Old Airport Road. Benefits Palmetto Girls State.
Spring Fairy Garden workshop. 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Cold Creek Nurseries, 398 Hitchcock Parkway.
Trash & Treasures sale. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. St. Angela Hall, 138 Fairfield St. S.E. Email pto@st.Maryschoolaiken.com.
Aiken Trials. Gates open at 10 a.m., races start at 1 p.m. Saturday. Aiken Training Track, 538 Two Notch Road. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the gate; tent permits $20. Parking $15 in advance, $20 at the gate. Call 803-648-4631. Visit aikentrainingtrack.com.
Meet Your Lucky Charm adoption event. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road. Call 803-642-1537.