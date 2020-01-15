TODAY
The Cedar Creek Ladies Club will meet at 2:30 p.m. today in the Cedar Creek Community Center, 2584 Club Drive. The program will be Navigating the Healthcare Maze. Refreshments will be served.
THURSDAY
Paladin Productions presents “Love & Sorrow," a musical revue, at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. S.W. A reception will be held at 6 p.m. Tickets for the show and reception are $27 and must be purchased in advance. Tickets to the show are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at ACTS of Aiken, 340 Park Ave. S.W. and ACTS of Graniteville, 50 Canal St., Graniteville. Tickets are also available online at eventbrite.org. All proceeds will benefit ACTS programs. For more information, call 803-649-3800.
The Aiken Poets will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at AnShu Asian Cafe, 122 Coach Light Way. The group meets the third Thursday of every month. New members are welcomed. For more information, call Joan Lacombe at 803-642-3872.
The Greater Aiken SCORE will hold a workshop titled Before You Launch – Plan from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the N.L. Bush Education Building at Friendship Baptist Church, 515 Richland Ave. E. For more information or to register, visit greateraiken.score.org.
SATURDAY
The Off the Hook Crochet group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring yarn and a crochet hook. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
"Downtown Abbey: The Motion Picture," rated PG, will be shown from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Aiken Camellia Society's annual show will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday in the gym of Aiken's First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave. Blooms may be entered for judging from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Judging will begin at 11:30 a.m. Admission is free. The event will also feature floral arrangements by members of Ikebana International. For more information, call Jim Dickson at 803-279-9451.
Depot Jam will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. Bluegrass musicians and the public are invited to join the music jam. All are welcome. For more information, email Steve Willis or Ashley Carder at haynesbluegrass@gmail.com.
The Aiken Area Myelinators Multiple Sclerosis Self Help Group will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Those living with MS or caring for someone living with MS are invited to attend. The program will address a few current topics related to research and treatment developments and this year's schedule of local events. Time for sharing and questions will be provided. Light refreshments will be available. For more information, call Rex Lutz at 803-640-9257.
The Omicron Tau Lambda Leadership Institute and the Aiken Area Chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will hold the 13th annual MLK Drum Major Unity Award Breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Student Activities Center on the campus of Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. The theme will be Beyond the Dream: It's Time to Work. Dr. Jerry Corbett, pastor and missionary, will be the keynote speaker.
SUNDAY
The Edgefield Preservation Association will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Lynch Building Annex of the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square, Edgefield. Donald Ferguson will be the guest speaker. His topic will be photo restoration and a time period identification. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 803-637-4010 or email edgefieldscpreservation@gmail.com