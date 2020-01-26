TODAY
The 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration will be held at 3 p.m. today at the USCA Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville. Civil Rights historian Bobby Donaldson will be the speaker. The program is hosted by Aiken Technical College and USC Aiken and is free and open to the public. For more information, email dicksn@atc.edu or leslieh@usca.edu.
MONDAY
The South Carolina Bluebird Society will met at 7 p.m. Monday at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Dr. James Garabedian will be the guest speaker. He will give a program on the red-cocaked woodpeckers. There also will be a brief recap of the Trail Monitor training session. Bucket supplies and monitor sheets will be available. There are still three trails in need of monitors.
An AARP Smart Driver Class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers and includes all class materials. Participants may be eligible for insurance discounts after completing the class. For more information or to register, call Frank Davis at 504-250-4690 or email gfdavisjr@yahoo.com.
The Aiken Republican Club will hold a luncheon beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. U.S. Ambassador Henry "Hank" Cooper will be the guest speaker. The cost is $18 for members and $23 for non-members. Payment is due at the door. For more information or to register, visit arc-january-28-luncheon.eventbrite.com or email aikenscrepublicanclub@gmail.com. Reservations and cancellations will be accepted until noon on Monday.
The Aiken Ukulele Group, aka the Aiken Ukers, will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. For more information, call Vicki at 803-508-4431.
The Aiken County Democratic Women's Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The guest speaker will be Tom Steyer's wife and official surrogate Kat Taylor.
TUESDAY
A book club for adults will meet from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. January's book is "Born a Crime," by Trevor Noah. Those wanting to participate should sign up at the reference desk. For more information, call 803-642-2020 ext. 1131.
FOTAS will hold its inaugural Furry 5K Run and 1-mile Fun Run on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Generations Park, 1596 Columbia Highway N. The cost is $25 before Tuesday and $30 after for the 5K, and $15 fo the 1-mile Fun Run before Tuesday and $20 after. Packet pickup/registration is from 7:30 to 8 p.m. with the 1-mile run at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K at 9 a.m. For more information, call 803-514-4313 or visit fotasaiken.org.
The CSRA Parkinson Support Group will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the dining room of St. John Towers, 724 Greene St., Augusta. Dr. John Morgan, professor and director of the Parkinson's Foundation Center of Excellence at Augusta University, will be the guest speaker. His topic will be Research Update in Parkinson's Disease. FOr more information, call Mary Ann Navarro at 706-364-1662.
Family Promise of Aiken will hold an information meeting for people interested in working with the organization at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive S.W. A meeting for current volunteers will be held at 7 p.m. Family Promise is a national organization dedicated to helping the homeless and is starting a new chapter in AIken. For more information, visit familypromise.org.
WEDNESDAY
The Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness Up & Atom breakfast will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Newberry Hall 117 Newberry St. The cost is $20 per person. Michael Lempkey, president of HII Technical Solutions, will be the guest speaker. His topic will be Huntington Ingalls Industries: Leveraging the Legacy." Reservations were due by Jan. 24. For more information or to RSVP, email cnta@bellsouth.net.
David Gregg will hold a conversation and book signing on his book "Sunset Lodge in Georgetown: The Story of a Madam," from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Edgefield Discovery Center, 405 Main St., Edgefield. Tickets are $15, and includes wine, soft drinks and light refreshments. Seating is limited. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 803-637-2233.
THURSDAY
USC Aiken will present the panel discussion Building Bridges: Interfaith Conversations at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Student Activities Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 488 Scholar Loop. The panel is part of Aiken's Interfaith Harmony Month celebration. For more information, email aikeninterfaith@gmail.com.
The Aiken Antique Show & Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. Tickets are $15 and are good for all three days. A Collectors & Cocktails Preview Party will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Preview party tickets are $60 for non ACA members and $50 for members, and include admission to the show. For more information, visit aikenantiqueshow.com.
The Greater Aiken SCORE will hold a workshop titled Understanding Basic Business Financials from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the N.L. Bush Education Building at Friendship Baptist Church, 515 Richland Ave. E. For more information or to register, visit greateraiken.score.org.
FRIDAY
Children's Place will hold SafeCare Training, an in-home parent program that will help build stronger families and brighter futures, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the Aiken Municipal Auditorium, 214 Park Ave. S.W. Refreshments will be served. Those wishing to attend should RSVP by email to lauren.molony@childrensplaceinc.org.
The Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Social time starts at 6 p.m, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be a representative of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The cost is $24 per person. Reservations are required by 6 p.m. Friday. For more information or to make a reservation, call Mary Lou Dewar at 803-649-4589 or email mld29803@gmail.com. Those who reserve but fail to show are expected to pay the $24 as the chapter is billed that amount.