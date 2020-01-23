TODAY
PFLAG Aiken will meet at 7 p.m. today at the Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave. The organization provides support and education for family members and friends of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender loved ones. All are welcome.
The Edgefield Interagency Council will meet from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. today in the auditorium of Piedmont Technical College, 504 Main St., Edgefield. The program will be a roundtable introduction. The guest speaker will be a representative from Dominion Energy. For more information, call 803-426-1333.
FRIDAY
The Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness Up & Atom breakfast will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Newberry Hall 117 Newberry St. The cost is $20 per person. Michael Lempkey, president of HII Technical Solutions, will be the guest speaker. His topic will be Huntington Ingalls Industries: Leveraging the Legacy." Reservations are required and must be made by Friday, Jan. 24. For more information or to RSVP, email cnta@bellsouth.net.
A seminar series titled “Improve Your Website. Enhance Your Business. Beat Your Competition." will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry ST. Topics will include getting your website on the first page of Google search results, increasing website traffic and gaining more customers, creating interactive websites to improve customer support, using Google Analytics and Google AdWords, and implementing website security and optimization. The series is sponsored by Apollon Wealth Management, Blue Salamander Solutions and Easy Street Marketing. For more information, visit bluesalamandersolutions.com.
An event called Marriage is Worth Celebrating will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at Woodside Plantation Country Club. The gala affair will include a meal, fellowship, and an encouraging message celebrating the family, both the highs and the lows. The cost is $55/couple and $30/single. For more information, visit aikenfamco.com.
SATURDAY
An Interfaith Tour of Aiken will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. During the tour, various places of worship will be open to the public to ask questions and learn about different faiths. Tour locations include Adath Yeshurun Synagogue, 154 Greenville St. N.W.; Old St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 203 Park Ave. S.E.; St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. S.W.; Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 358 Pine Log Road; and Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave. For more information, visit aikeninterfaith@gmail.com.
“Abominable," rated PG, will be shown from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. or more information, visit abbe-lib.org.