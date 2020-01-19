TODAY
The Edgefield Preservation Association will meet at 3 p.m. today in the Lynch Building Annex of the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square, Edgefield. Donald Ferguson will be the guest speaker. His topic will be photo restoration and a time period identification. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 803-637-4010 or email edgefieldscpreservation@gmail.com.
MONDAY
The Civil War Round Table of Augusta will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Goodwill's Snelling Center, 3165 Washington Road, Augusta. The cost to attend is $23 and includes dinner. Dues are $25 per year for individuals or $40 per couple. The guest speaker will be Dr. Brian Wills, director of the Center for STudy of the Civil War Era at Kennesaw State University. His topic will be Let Tomorrow be Their Waterloo: Three Decisive Civil War Battles. For more information, call Gwen Fulcher Young at 706-736-2909 or visit civilwarroundtableaugustaga.com.
Aiken Women In Black and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market. These nonpartisan vigils in witness against war and all forms of violence are held on the first and third Monday of every month. All are invited to stand with us at Hitchcock Drive (the entrance to Aiken Estates, in front of Bethlehem Lutheran Church). We have signs, or you may bring your own as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Brenda at 803-640-9650, Lynn at 803-226-5546 or Emilie at 586-945-8771.
TUESDAY
Brian Reagin on violin and Solomon Eichner on piano will perform in concert at noon Tuesday at St. Paul's Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta, as part of the Tuesday's Music Live concert series. Lunch, catered by Cordially Invited Caterers, will be served in the River Room following the performance. The cost is $12 per person for lunch, and advanced registration is required. The concert is free. For more information, call 706-722-3463 or visit tuesdaysmusiclive.com.
The Jubilee Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the gym of Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 S. Aiken Blvd. Jackie Kane, marketing director at Westminster Memory Care, will be the guest speaker. Those attending should bring a covered dish lunch to share. for more information, call President Tammi McLaughlin at 803-443-9631.
The Beech Island Historical Society will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the society's History and Visitors Center, 144 Old Jackson Highway, Beech Island. Jackie Bartley, the society president, will be the guest speaker. The program will be the Tavelles, who came to the Jackson-Beech Island area in the 1850s and lived in the Kathwood area until the 1960s. The public is welcome. For more information, email bdbartley@comcast.net or call 706-833-3652 or 803-867-3600.
The Aiken Lions Club will meet from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.E. Social time and dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call Pat Friday at 803-645-0606.
The Mountain Dulcimers of Aiken will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in room 237 at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.E. Players of all levels and anyone interested in learning to play are invited. For more information, call Gary Warnock at 803-226-9280 or Tommy Harman at 803-599-8962.
As part of Interfaith Harmony Month, USC Aiken is presenting Memoirs of a Holocaust Survivor: Judith's Story on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., in the Student Activities Center. This event is free and open to the public. Aiken resident Judith Evans will share her emotionally powerful story of survival during one of the world's worst genocides in history. While sharing her Holocaust experiences, she will describe themes of love, fear and hope.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22
Aiken County Adopt-A-Highway will hold its annual meeting and mandatory safety training at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, in the Sandlapper Room on the first floor of the Aiken County Government Center, 1930 University Parkway. For more information or to RSVP, email KACB@aikencountysc.gov.
A South Carolina Mentor informational drop-in will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Edgefield County Public Library, 105 Courthouse Square, Edgefield. For more information, call Program Recruiter Belinda Wilder at 803-514-4324.
The Small Business Development Center, in partnership with USC Aiken, will present a seminar titled Financial Audit Preparation from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at The Mill on Park, 237 Park Ave. S.W. Accounting Professor Lindsay Griswold will be the speaker. For more information or to register, call 803-641-3648.
THURSDAY, JAN. 23
PFLAG Aiken will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave. The organization provides support and education for family members and friends of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender loved ones. All are welcome.
FRIDAY, JAN. 24
The Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness Up & Atom breakfast will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Newberry Hall 117 Newberry St. The cost is $20 per person. Michael Lempkey, president of HII Technical Solutions, will be the guest speaker. His topic will be Huntington Ingalls Industries: Leveraging the Legacy." Reservations are required and must be made by Friday, Jan. 24. For more information or to RSVP, email cnta@bellsouth.net.
A seminar series titled "Improve Your Website. Enhance Your Business. Beat Your Competition." will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry ST. Topics will include getting your website on the first page of Google search results, increasing website traffic and gaining more customers, creating interactive websites to improve customer support, using Google Analytics and Google AdWords, and implementing website security and optimization. The series is sponsored by Apollon Wealth Management, Blue Salamander Solutions and Easy Street Marketing. For more information, visit bluesalamandersolutions.com.
SATURDAY, JAN. 25
An Interfaith Tour of Aiken will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. During the tour, various places of worship will be open to the public to ask questions and learn about different faiths. Tour locations include Adath Yeshurun Synagogue, 154 Greenville St. N.W.; Old St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 203 Park Ave. S.E.; St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. S.W.; Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 358 Pine Log Road; and Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave. For more information, visit aikeninterfaith@gmail.com.
"Abominable," rated PG, will be shown from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. or more information, visit abbe-lib.org.