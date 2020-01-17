SATURDAY
The Off the Hook Crochet group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring yarn and a crochet hook. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
“Downtown Abbey: The Motion Picture," rated PG, will be shown from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Aiken Camellia Society's annual show will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday in the gym of Aiken's First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave. Blooms may be entered for judging from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Judging will begin at 11:30 a.m. Admission is free. The event will also feature floral arrangements by members of Ikebana International. For more information, call Jim Dickson at 803-279-9451.
Depot Jam will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. Bluegrass musicians and the public are invited to join the music jam. All are welcome. For more information, email Steve Willis or Ashley Carder at haynesbluegrass@gmail.com.
The Aiken Area Myelinators Multiple Sclerosis Self Help Group will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Those living with MS or caring for someone living with MS are invited to attend. The program will address a few current topics related to research and treatment developments and this year's schedule of local events. Time for sharing and questions will be provided. Light refreshments will be available. For more information, call Rex Lutz at 803-640-9257.
The Omicron Tau Lambda Leadership Institute and the Aiken Area Chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will hold the 13th annual MLK Drum Major Unity Award Breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Student Activities Center on the campus of Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. The theme will be Beyond the Dream: It's Time to Work. Dr. Jerry Corbett, pastor and missionary, will be the keynote speaker.
Friends of the Animal Shelter will hold a Dog Ears Reading session from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road. Children will be able to practice reading to shelter cats and dogs. To make a reservation, call 803-642-1537 or email info@fotasaiken.org. Participants must be at least 5 years old.
Car Tunes will perform classic rock and country music at 7 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post 5877, 116 Midway Circle.
The Aiken Lions Club will hold a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Fatz Cafe, 996 Fatz Cafe. Tickets are $8. Money raised will benefit Lions Club programs.
The Just Us band will perform from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the DAV, 2194 Columbia Highway N. Admission is $6. For more information, call Carroll Matthews at 803-640-4114.
The Aiken Civic Orchestra will present its concert "Sultry Strings" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Pieces by Mozart, Bartok, Debussy, Dvorak and more will be performed. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for seniors and $7 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 803-641-3305.
SUNDAY
The Edgefield Preservation Association will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Lynch Building Annex of the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square, Edgefield. Donald Ferguson will be the guest speaker. His topic will be photo restoration and a time period identification. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 803-637-4010 or email edgefieldscpreservation@gmail.com