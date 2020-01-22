TODAY
Aiken County Adopt-A-Highway will hold its annual meeting and mandatory safety training at 5 p.m. today in the Sandlapper Room on the first floor of the Aiken County Government Center, 1930 University Parkway. For more information or to RSVP, email KACB@aikencountysc.gov.
A South Carolina Mentor informational drop-in will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Edgefield County Public Library, 105 Courthouse Square, Edgefield. For more information, call Program Recruiter Belinda Wilder at 803-514-4324.
The Small Business Development Center, in partnership with USC Aiken, will present a seminar titled Financial Audit Preparation from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. today at The Mill on Park, 237 Park Ave. S.W. Accounting Professor Lindsay Griswold will be the speaker. For more information or to register, call 803-641-3648.
THURSDAY
PFLAG Aiken will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave. The organization provides support and education for family members and friends of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender loved ones. All are welcome.
FRIDAY
The Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness Up & Atom breakfast will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Newberry Hall 117 Newberry St. The cost is $20 per person. Michael Lempkey, president of HII Technical Solutions, will be the guest speaker. His topic will be Huntington Ingalls Industries: Leveraging the Legacy." Reservations are required and must be made by Friday, Jan. 24. For more information or to RSVP, email cnta@bellsouth.net.
A seminar series titled “Improve Your Website. Enhance Your Business. Beat Your Competition." will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry ST. Topics will include getting your website on the first page of Google search results, increasing website traffic and gaining more customers, creating interactive websites to improve customer support, using Google Analytics and Google AdWords, and implementing website security and optimization. The series is sponsored by Apollon Wealth Management, Blue Salamander Solutions and Easy Street Marketing. For more information, visit bluesalamandersolutions.com.
SATURDAY
An Interfaith Tour of Aiken will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. During the tour, various places of worship will be open to the public to ask questions and learn about different faiths. Tour locations include Adath Yeshurun Synagogue, 154 Greenville St. N.W.; Old St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 203 Park Ave. S.E.; St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. S.W.; Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 358 Pine Log Road; and Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave. For more information, visit aikeninterfaith@gmail.com.
“Abominable," rated PG, will be shown from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. or more information, visit abbe-lib.org.