TODAY
The Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Social time starts at 6 p.m, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Major Dwight Bradham with the Aiken County Veterans Affairs Office. He will discuss the mission and activities of the Aiken County Veterans Affairs Council. The cost is $24 per person. Reservations are required by 6 p.m. Friday. For more information or to make a reservation, call Mary Lou Dewar at 803-649-4589 or email mld29803@gmail.com. Those who reserve but fail to show are expected to pay the $24 as the chapter is billed that amount.
SATURDAY
An Interfaith Sing-Along for the Earth featuring Sam Dack will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave. The event is part of Aiken's Interfaith Harmony Month Celebration. For more information, email aikeninterfaith@gmail.com.
The Off the Hook Crochet group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring yarn and a crochet hook. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The fourth annual Fermata Polar Bear Plunge will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Fermata Club, 841 Whiskey Road. Registration begins at 4 p.m. The cost is $25 to plunge like a polar bear or $25 to walk through the club pool. Admission is free for spectators. For more information, call 803-640-1551.
Just Us will perform from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the DAV Building, 2194 Columbia Highway N. Admission is $6. For more information, call Carroll Matthews at 803-640-4114.
SUNDAY
A West African drumming demonstration will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave. The event is part of Aiken's Interfaith Harmony Month Celebration. For more information, email aikeninterfaith@gmail.com.
MONDAY
The McGrath Computer Learning Center will hold an Open House for the winter/spring session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in the McGrath learning center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Register for classes. Meet the instructors and coaches, and see the classroom.
The Town of Windsor will hold its first meeting of the new year at 7 p.m. Monday in the Activity Building of First Baptist Church of Windsor. For more information, call 803-571-0788 or 803-270-7003.
Aiken Women In Black, in partnership with Aiken Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market. These nonpartisan vigils in witness against war and all forms of violence are held on the first and third Monday of every month. All are invited to stand with us at Hitchcock Drive (the entrance to Aiken Estates, in front of Bethlehem Lutheran Church). We have signs, or you may bring your own as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Brenda at 803-640-9650, Lynn at 803-226-5546 or Emilie at 586-945-8771.
Auditions for Belles Canto (girls ages 13-19) and Bellini (girls ages 8-13) will be held the week of Jan. 6 by appointment. Candidates should prepare a short song and will be tested for range and ear. For more information about the groups or to schedule an audition, email bellescanto@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
Sign-ups for the Great Decisions Discussion group will be Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Participants will read the Great Decisions Briefing Book, watch the DVD and discuss the topic. Participation is limited to 15. The cost is $15. The group will meet two Mondays a month starting Feb. 10. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Savannah River Brassworks will perform in concert at noon Tuesday, Jan. 7, at St. Paul's Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta, as part of the Tuesday's Music Live concert series. Lunch, catered by Cordially Invited Caterers, will be served in the River Room following the performance. The cost is $12 per person for lunch, and advanced registration is required. The concert is free. For more information, call 706-722-3463 or visit tuesdaysmusiclive.com.