TODAY
The Astronomy Club of Augusta will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Dr. Amy J. Lovell will be the guest speaker. Her topic will be Asteroids, Comets and Recent Results from NASA and Other Space Missions. Lunar and star observing will be held after the meeting. For more information, visit angelfire.com/ga/astronomyclubaugusta.
SATURDAY
A Human Library event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Participants will be able to check out a human book from a spectrum of faiths and ask questions in a one-on-one setting. The activity is part of Aiken's Interfaith Harmony Month celebration.
A Jake Smith Spring Training clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays Jan. 11, 18 and 25, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays Jan. 12, 19, and 26, at Fox Creek High School, 165 Shortcut Road, North Augusta. The clinic is open to sixth, seventh and eighth graders. The cost is $200. For more information, email jakesmithbaseballcamps@gmail.com.
The Aiken Standard will hold a Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the gym of Millbrook Baptist Church, 1920 Whiskey Road. The health fair will feature screenings and information on blood pressure, dental, BMI, diabetes/glucose, drug abuse, flu vaccine, weight, nutrition and vision. For more information, call 803-644-2362 or visit aikenstandard.com.
SUNDAY
The Old Edgefield District Genealogical Society will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Lynch Building Annex of the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square. Dr. Jodie Peeler will be the guest speaker. She will discuss her new book, “Ben Robertson: South Carolina Journalist and Author.” Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 803-637-4010.
MONDAY
Material Girls, Aiken's American Sewing Guild Group, will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church, 1630 Silver Bluff Road. Guests are welcome. The program will be a demonstration of dying tied silk scarves. Members and guest will have the opportunity to dye a scarf in a plastic bag. The cost is $4.50 for the silk scarf and the dyes. For more information, call Marge at 803-226-0165 or Cheri at 803-644-0576.
TUESDAY
The Aiken Newcomers' Club will meet Tuesday at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Leanna Iwanta, executive director of the Kisner Foundation, will be the guest speaker. Her topic will be creating a positive environment for children to grow. The cost is $15. To make a reservation or cancel a reservation, call Kathy McGee at 803-426-6899, email newcomers29803@gmail.com or visit aikennewcomers.com. Reservations or cancellations were due Jan. 9.
Artrageous, a troupe of 12 artists, singers, dancers and musicians, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. The performance is part of the USCA Cultural Series. Tickets range in price from $15 to $50. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 803-641-3305 or email boxoffice@usca.edu.
Aiken County Habitat for Humanity will hold an informational kickoff meeting for the 2020 Women Build project at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the sanctuary of South Aiken Presbyterian Church, 1711 S. Whiskey Road. All women interested in learning about the program and how they can get involved are welcome. FOr more information, call 803-644-8814 or 803-502-0683.
WEDNESDAY
The Cedar Creek Ladies Club will meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Cedar Creek Community Center, 2584 Club Drive. The program will be Navigating the Healthcare Maze. Refreshments will be served.
THURSDAY
Paladin Productions presents "Love & Sorrow," a musical revue, at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. S.W. A reception will be held at 6 p.m. Tickets for the show and reception are $27 and must be purchased in advance. Tickets to the show are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at ACTS of Aiken, 340 Park Ave. S.W. and ACTS of Graniteville, 50 Canal St., Graniteville. Tickets are also available online at eventbrite.org. All proceeds will benefit ACTS programs. For more information, call 803-649-3800.
The Aiken Poets will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at AnShu Asian Cafe, 122 Coach Light Way. The group meets the third Thursday of every month. New members are welcomed. For more information, call Joan Lacombe at 803-642-3872.
The Greater Aiken SCORE will hold a workshop titled Before You Launch – Plan from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the N.L. Bush Education Building at Friendship Baptist Church, 515 Richland Ave. E. For more information or to register, visit greateraiken.score.org.