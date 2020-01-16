The Aiken Poets met Feb. 21 to make preliminary plans for their annual A Celebration of Poetry program to be held on May 11 at the Aiken Country Historical Museum. Pictured, seated, from left, are Lorie Dilindek, Ruth Larkin, Earnie Knight, Barbara Knight, Dorothea Robinson and Ellen Jenks; standing, from left, are Maureen Woltlermann, Ken Goad, Harvey Lacombe, Barbara Jordan, Joan Lacombe, Roger Brock, Mary Bergen, Dr. James Hill, Marion Harley, Paul Harley and Linda Hale. Asta Corley and Rodger Miller are not pictured.