TODAY
The Aiken Antique Show & Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. Tickets are $15 and are good for all three days. For more information, visit aikenantiqueshow.com.
Children's Place will hold SafeCare Training, an in-home parent program that will help build stronger families and brighter futures, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today in the Aiken Municipal Auditorium, 214 Park Ave. S.W. Refreshments will be served. Those wishing to attend should RSVP by email to lauren.molony@childrensplaceinc.org.
The Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Social time starts at 6 p.m, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be a representative of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The cost is $24 per person. Reservations are required by 6 p.m. today. For more information or to make a reservation, call Mary Lou Dewar at 803-649-4589 or email mld29803@gmail.com. Those who reserve but fail to show are expected to pay the $24 as the chapter is billed that amount.
SATURDAY
2 Girls and a Clock will hold its inaugural Furry 5K Run and 1-mile Fun Run on Saturday at Generations Park, 1596 Columbia Highway N. The cost is $30 for the 5K, and $20 fo the 1-mile Fun Run. Packet pickup/registration is from 7:30 to 8 a.m. with the 1-mile run at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K at 9 a.m. Proceeds will benefit FOTAS. For more information, call 803-514-4313 or visit fotasaiken.org.
The Off the Hook Crochet group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring yarn and a crochet hook. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
An ice cream for breakfast event will be held from 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Flanigan's Ice Cream Parlor, 221 Barnwell Ave. N.W. Waffles and ice cream will be served in addition to the regular menu.
The Aiken Branch of the American Association of University Women will begin collecting donations for its Books-N-Things Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the old Bargain Blowouts Furniture store, 240 University Parkway. Items can be dropped off Tuesdays and Saturdays through March 3. This year's sale will be March 6, 7 and 8. For more information, call Martha Ebel at 803-648-5227 or email aikenaauw@gmail.com.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department will hold a Fitness Court launch event at 10 a.m. Saturday at Generation's Park, 700 Mack Henry Holland Drive, Aiken.
MONDAY
The Horse Creek Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the parish house of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 17 Hard St., Graniteville. Lauren Miller, Director of the Savannah River Site Museum, will be the guest speaker. Her topic will be the re-opening and exhibits. For more information, call 803-663-9457.