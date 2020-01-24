TODAY
The Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness Up & Atom breakfast will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Newberry Hall 117 Newberry St. The cost is $20 per person. Michael Lempkey, president of HII Technical Solutions, will be the guest speaker. His topic will be Huntington Ingalls Industries: Leveraging the Legacy." Reservations are required and must be made by today. For more information or to RSVP, email cnta@bellsouth.net.
A seminar series titled “Improve Your Website. Enhance Your Business. Beat Your Competition." will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. Topics will include getting your website on the first page of Google search results, increasing website traffic and gaining more customers, creating interactive websites to improve customer support, using Google Analytics and Google AdWords, and implementing website security and optimization. The series is sponsored by Apollon Wealth Management, Blue Salamander Solutions and Easy Street Marketing. For more information, visit bluesalamandersolutions.com.
FAMCO will hold an event titled Marriage is Worth Celebrating at 6 p.m. today at the Woodside Plantation Country Club, 1000 Woodside Plantation Drive. The event will feature dinner and a silent auction. Dr. Jay Earls, a clinical health psychologist with Midland Valley Behavioral Health and Consulting, will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $30 per single and $55 per couple. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 803-640-4689 or email rogerrollins@aikenfamco.com.
SATURDAY
An Interfaith Tour of Aiken will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. During the tour, various places of worship will be open to the public to ask questions and learn about different faiths. Tour locations include Adath Yeshurun Synagogue, 154 Greenville St. N.W.; Old St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 203 Park Ave. S.E.; St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. S.W.; Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 358 Pine Log Road; and Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave. For more information, visit aikeninterfaith@gmail.com.
“Abominable," rated PG, will be shown from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. or more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Student teams from around the state will compete in the Future City Competition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Preliminary judging is from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with final judging at 2:45 p.m. The winner will be announced at 4:45 p.m. First-place winners from each regional competition receive a trip to the Future City National Finals in Washington, D.C.
The Mountain Dulcimers of Aiken will perform from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. Players are always welcome. For more information, call Gary Warnock at 803-226-9280 or Tommy Harman at 803-599-8962.
SUNDAY
The 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the USCA Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville. Civil Rights historian Bobby Donaldson will be the speaker. The program is hosted by Aiken Technical College and USC Aiken and is free and open to the public. For more information, email dicksn@atc.edu or leslieh@usca.edu.
MONDAY
The South Carolina Bluebird Society will met at 7 p.m. Monday at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Dr. James Garabedian will be the guest speaker. He will give a program on the red-cocaked woodpeckers. There also will be a brief recap of the Trail Monitor training session. Bucket supplies and monitor sheets will be available. There are still three trails in need of monitors.
An AARP Smart Driver Class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers and includes all class materials. Participants may be eligible for insurance discounts after completing the class. For more information or to register, call Frank Davis at 504-250-4690 or email gfdavisjr@yahoo.com.
The Aiken Republican Club will hold a luncheon beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. U.S. Ambassador Henry "Hank" Cooper will be the guest speaker. The cost is $18 for members and $23 for non-members. Payment is due at the door. For more information or to register, visit arc-january-28-luncheon.eventbrite.com or email aikenscrepublicanclub@gmail.com. Reservations and cancellations will be accepted until noon on Monday.
The Aiken Ukulele Group, aka the Aiken Ukers, will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. For more information, call Vicki at 803-508-4431.
The Aiken County Democratic Women's Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The guest speaker will be Tom Steyer's wife and official surrogate Kat Taylor.
TUESDAY
A book club for adults will meet from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. January's book is "Born a Crime," by Trevor Noah. Those wanting to participate should sign up at the reference desk. For more information, call 803-642-2020 ext. 1131.
FOTAS will hold its inaugural Furry 5K Run and 1-mile Fun Run on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Generations Park, 1596 Columbia Highway N. The cost is $25 before Tuesday and $30 after for the 5K, and $15 fo the 1-mile Fun Run before Tuesday and $20 after. Packet pickup/registration is from 7:30 to 8 p.m. with the 1-mile run at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K at 9 a.m. For more information, call 803-514-4313 or visit fotasaiken.org.
The CSRA Parkinson Support Group will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the dining room of St. John Towers, 724 Greene St., Augusta. Dr. John Morgan, professor and director of the Parkinson's Foundation Center of Excellence at Augusta University, will be the guest speaker. His topic will be Research Update in Parkinson's Disease. FOr more information, call Mary Ann Navarro at 706-364-1662.
The Aiken Republican Club will hold a luncheon beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. U.S. Ambassador Henry "Hank" Cooper will be the guest speaker. The cost is $18 for members and $23 for non-members. Payment is due at the door. For more information or to register, visit arc-january-28-luncheon.eventbrite.com or email aikenscrepublicanclub@gmail.com. Reservations and cancellations were due by noon on Jan. 27.
WEDNESDAY
The Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness Up & Atom breakfast will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Newberry Hall 117 Newberry St. The cost is $20 per person. Michael Lempkey, president of HII Technical Solutions, will be the guest speaker. His topic will be Huntington Ingalls Industries: Leveraging the Legacy." Reservations were due by Jan. 24. For more information or to RSVP, email cnta@bellsouth.net.
David Gregg will hold a conversation and book signing on his book "Sunset Lodge in Georgetown: The Story of a Madam," from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Edgefield Discovery Center, 405 Main St., Edgefield. Tickets are $15, and includes wine, soft drinks and light refreshments. Seating is limited. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 803-637-2233.
THURSDAY
USC Aiken will present the panel discussion Building Bridges: Interfaith Conversations at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Student Activities Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 488 Scholar Loop. The panel is part of Aiken's Interfaith Harmony Month celebration. For more information, email aikeninterfaith@gmail.com.
The Aiken Antique Show & Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 1, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. Tickets are $15 and are good for all three days. A Collectors & Cocktails Preview Party will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Preview party tickets are $60 for non ACA members and $50 for members, and include admission to the show. For more information, visit aikenantiqueshow.com.
The Greater Aiken SCORE will hold a workshop titled Understanding Basic Business Financials from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the N.L. Bush Education Building at Friendship Baptist Church, 515 Richland Ave. E. For more information or to register, visit greateraiken.score.org.