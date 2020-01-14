TODAY
The Aiken Newcomers' Club will meet today at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Leanna Iwanta, executive director of the Kisner Foundation, will be the guest speaker. Her topic will be creating a positive environment for children to grow. The cost is $15. To make a reservation or cancel a reservation, call Kathy McGee at 803-426-6899, email newcomers29803@gmail.com or visit aikennewcomers.com. Reservations or cancellations were due Jan. 9.
Artrageous, a troupe of 12 artists, singers, dancers and musicians, will perform at 7:30 p.m. today at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. The performance is part of the USCA Cultural Series. Tickets range in price from $15 to $50. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 803-641-3305 or email boxoffice@usca.edu.
Aiken County Habitat for Humanity will hold an informational kickoff meeting for the 2020 Women Build project at 7 p.m. today in the sanctuary of South Aiken Presbyterian Church, 1711 S. Whiskey Road. All women interested in learning about the program and how they can get involved are welcome. FOr more information, call 803-644-8814 or 803-502-0683.
A Computer, Phone and Tablet Help drop-in will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. today at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. For more information, call 803-643-2181 or email Brian Loging at BLoging@cityofaikensc.gov.
WEDNESDAY
The Cedar Creek Ladies Club will meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Cedar Creek Community Center, 2584 Club Drive. The program will be Navigating the Healthcare Maze. Refreshments will be served.
THURSDAY
Paladin Productions presents "Love & Sorrow," a musical revue, at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. S.W. A reception will be held at 6 p.m. Tickets for the show and reception are $27 and must be purchased in advance. Tickets to the show are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at ACTS of Aiken, 340 Park Ave. S.W. and ACTS of Graniteville, 50 Canal St., Graniteville. Tickets are also available online at eventbrite.org. All proceeds will benefit ACTS programs. For more information, call 803-649-3800.
The Aiken Poets will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at AnShu Asian Cafe, 122 Coach Light Way. The group meets the third Thursday of every month. New members are welcomed. For more information, call Joan Lacombe at 803-642-3872.
The Greater Aiken SCORE will hold a workshop titled Before You Launch – Plan from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the N.L. Bush Education Building at Friendship Baptist Church, 515 Richland Ave. E. For more information or to register, visit greateraiken.score.org.
SATURDAY
The Off the Hook Crochet group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring yarn and a crochet hook. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
"Downtown Abbey: The Motion Picture," rated PG, will be shown from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Aiken Camellia Society's annual show will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in the gym of Aiken's First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave. Blooms may be entered for judging from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Judging will begin at 11:30 a.m. Admission is free. The event will also feature floral arrangements by members of Ikebana International. For more information, call Jim Dickson at 803-279-9451.
SUNDAY
The Edgefield Preservation Association will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Lynch Building Annex of the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square, Edgefield. Donald Ferguson will be the guest speaker. His topic will be photo restoration and a time period identification. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 803-637-4010 or email edgefieldscpreservation@gmail.com