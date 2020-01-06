TODAY
The McGrath Computer Learning Center will hold an Open House for the winter/spring session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the McGrath learning center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Register for classes. Meet the instructors and coaches, and see the classroom.
The Town of Windsor will hold its first meeting of the new year at 7 p.m. today in the Activity Building of First Baptist Church of Windsor. For more information, call 803-571-0788 or 803-270-7003.
Aiken Women In Black, in partnership with Aiken Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5:30 p.m. today on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market. These nonpartisan vigils in witness against war and all forms of violence are held on the first and third Monday of every month. All are invited to stand with us at Hitchcock Drive (the entrance to Aiken Estates, in front of Bethlehem Lutheran Church). We have signs, or you may bring your own as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Brenda at 803-640-9650, Lynn at 803-226-5546 or Emilie at 586-945-8771.
Auditions for Belles Canto (girls ages 13-19) and Bellini (girls ages 8-13) will be held the week of Jan. 6 by appointment. Candidates should prepare a short song and will be tested for range and ear. For more information about the groups or to schedule an audition, email bellescanto@gmail.com.
The Aiken County Transportation Committee will meet at 6 p.m. today in the Shaw Conference Room at the Aiken County Government Center, 1930 University Parkway. There will be an update on intersection improvement projects and resurfacing projects, as well as dirt roads to be paved including Boggy Gut Road rating and cost estimate.
TUESDAY
Sign-ups for the Great Decisions Discussion group will be Tuesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Participants will read the Great Decisions Briefing Book, watch the DVD and discuss the topic. Participation is limited to 15. The cost is $15. The group will meet two Mondays a month starting Feb. 10. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Savannah River Brassworks will perform in concert at noon Tuesday at St. Paul's Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta, as part of the Tuesday's Music Live concert series. Lunch, catered by Cordially Invited Caterers, will be served in the River Room following the performance. The cost is $12 per person for lunch, and advanced registration is required. The concert is free. For more information, call 706-722-3463 or visit tuesdaysmusiclive.com.
The Pink Ribbonettes, a breast cancer survivor and support group, will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the atrium of Millbrook Baptist Church, 176 E. Pine Log Road. All breast cancer survivors, caregivers and family members are welcome to attend. A light lunch will be served. The activity will be designer bag decorating for luminaries for the Relay For Life.
Volunteers from the McGrath Center at USC Aiken will hold a free workshop on upgrading to Windows 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Single, Single Again will meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken Fish House, 1376 Whiskey Road. Reservations are due by Tuesday. For more information or to make a reservation, email Carla Noziglia at lavwhpur@gmail.com or call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156. Email reservations are preferred.
The Aiken Lions Club will meet from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.E. Social time and dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. Kimberly Walden, founder of GLM2 Foundation Inc., will be the guest speaker. For more information, call Pat Friday at 803-645-0606.
The Mountain Dulcimers of Aiken will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in room 237 at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.E. Players of all levels and anyone interested in learning to play are invited. For more information, call Gary Warnock at 803-226-9280 or Tommy Harman at 803-599-8962.
The City of Aiken, Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold Homework Assistance and Tutoring from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.E. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
WEDNESDAY
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold a Coffee With a Cop event from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield AVe. N.W. Members of the community will be able to come enjoy coffee and conversation with members of law enforcement. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
A newly formed chess club will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Hope Center School, 6 Hickman St., Graniteville. For more information, call Mike at 803-270-3048.
STAR puppy classes will be offered at 11:15 a.m. beginning Wednesday at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The class will meet on Wednesdays for six weeks. Puppies will learn commands and those who qualify will be eligible for the AKC STAR award at the end of the course. Puppies must be between 10 to 12 weeks old and have two sets of shots. Pre-registration is required, and enrollment must be completed prior to the first class. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
Basic Dog Training classes will be held at 10 a.m. beginning Wednesday at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The class will meet on Wednesdays for six weeks. Dogs will learn basic commands including come, sit, down, stay, wait and stand, and topics will include basic dog care and solutions to individual training problems. Dogs must be 5 months and older, have a current rabies vaccination and be registered with the city if the owner lives within the city limits. Pre-registration is required, and enrollment must be completed prior to the first class. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
The College Acres Public Works will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Public Works office, 33 Citadel Drive. For more information, call 803-649-5619.
FRIDAY
The Astronomy Club of Augusta will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Dr. Amy J. Lovell will be the guest speaker. Her topic will be Asteroids, Comets and Recent Results from NASA and Other Space Missions. Lunar and star observing will be held after the meeting. For more information, visit angelfire.com/ga/astronomyclubaugusta.