TODAY
The Aiken Newcomers' Club will meet Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Leanna Iwanta, executive director of the Kisner Foundation, will be the guest speaker. Her topic will be creating a positive environment for children to grow. The cost is $15. To make a reservation or cancel a reservation, call Kathy McGee at 803-426-6899, email newcomers29803@gmail.com or visit aikennewcomers.com. Reservations or cancellations must be made by noon today.
Single, Single Again will meet for dinner at 6 p.m. today at the Aiken Fish House, 1376 Whiskey Road. Reservations were due by Jan. 7. For more information or to make a reservation, email Carla Noziglia at lavwhpur@gmail.com or call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156. Email reservations are preferred.
The Greater Aiken SCORE will hold a workshop titled Thinking of Starting a Business from 6 to 8 p.m. today in the N.L. Bush Education Building at Friendship Baptist Church, 515 Richland Ave. E. For more information or to register, visit greateraiken.score.org.
FRIDAY
The Astronomy Club of Augusta will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Dr. Amy J. Lovell will be the guest speaker. Her topic will be Asteroids, Comets and Recent Results from NASA and Other Space Missions. Lunar and star observing will be held after the meeting. For more information, visit angelfire.com/ga/astronomyclubaugusta.
SATURDAY
A Human Library event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Participants will be able to check out a human book from a spectrum of faiths and ask questions in a one-on-one setting. The activity is part of Aiken's Interfaith Harmony Month celebration.
A Jake Smith Spring Training clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays Jan. 11, 18 and 25, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays Jan. 12, 19, and 26, at Fox Creek High School, 165 Shortcut Road, North Augusta. The clinic is open to sixth, seventh and eighth graders. The cost is $200. For more information, email jakesmithbaseballcamps@gmail.com.
The Aiken Standard will hold a Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the gym of Millbrook Baptist Church, 1920 Whiskey Road. The health fair will feature screenings and information on blood pressure, dental, BMI, diabetes/glucose, drug abuse, flu vaccine, weight, nutrition and vision. For more information, call 803-644-2362 or visit aikenstandard.com.
SUNDAY
The Old Edgefield District Genealogical Society will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Lynch Building Annex of the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square. Dr. Jodie Peeler will be the guest speaker. She will discuss her new book, “Ben Robertson: South Carolina Journalist and Author.” Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 803-637-4010.