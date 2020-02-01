TODAY
The Aiken Antique Show & Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. Tickets are $15 and are good for all three days. For more information, visit aikenantiqueshow.com.
2 Girls and a Clock will hold its inaugural Furry 5K Run and 1-mile Fun Run on Saturday at Generations Park, 1596 Columbia Highway N. The cost is $30 for the 5K, and $20 fo the 1-mile Fun Run. Packet pickup/registration is from 7:30 to 8 a.m. with the 1-mile run at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K at 9 a.m. Proceeds will benefit FOTAS. For more information, call 803-514-4313 or visit fotasaiken.org.
The Off the Hook Crochet group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring yarn and a crochet hook. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
An ice cream for breakfast event will be held from 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Flanigan's Ice Cream Parlor, 221 Barnwell Ave. N.W. Waffles and ice cream will be served in addition to the regular menu.
The Aiken Branch of the American Association of University Women will begin collecting donations for its Books-N-Things Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the old Bargain Blowouts Furniture store, 240 University Parkway. Items can be dropped off Tuesdays and Saturdays through March 3. This year's sale will be March 6, 7 and 8. For more information, call Martha Ebel at 803-648-5227 or email aikenaauw@gmail.com.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department will hold a Fitness Court launch event at 10 a.m. Saturday at Generation's Park, 700 Mack Henry Holland Drive, Aiken.
Just Us band. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. DAV building, 2194 Columbia Highway N. Cost $6. Call Carroll Matthews at 803-640-4114.
Super Pet Bowl adoption event. 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road. Call 803-642-1537.
MONDAY
The Horse Creek Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the parish house of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 17 Hard St., Graniteville. Lauren Miller, Director of the Savannah River Site Museum, will be the guest speaker. Her topic will be the re-opening and exhibits. For more information, call 803-663-9457.
The Aiken Women In Black and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence on Monday from 4-5:30 p.m. (or any portion you can manage). We stand – or sit – on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market at Hitchcock Drive (the entrance to Aiken Estates). Our vigils in witness against gun violence, war, domestic brutality and all forms of violence are on the first and third Monday of every month, rain or shine, holidays included. Everyone is invited to join us – men, women, children and teens. We have signs or you may bring your own, as long as they are nonpartisan. If you would like more information, call Emilie at 586-945-8771 , Lynn at 803-226-5546 or Brenda at 803-640-9650.
Aiken Choral Society seeking new members. 7-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3. First Baptist Church of Aiken, 120 Chesterfield St. N.
Aiken Bicycle Advocacy meeting. 7-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3. Maria's Restaurant, 716 E. Pine Log Road.
TUESDAY
Midday Mindfulness, a five-week yoga session, will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning Feb. 4, in the sunroom of the Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road. Weather permitting, classes will be held outside under the oak trees. The cost is $50 for residents and $70 for non-residents. Participation is open to those age 18 and older and is limited to 10 participants. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
An Introduction to Beekeeping course will be offered by the Aiken Beekeepers beginning Feb. 4. The course will run for six-weeks at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road, and will cover the basics of beekeeping. The cost is $70 per person and children under 17 are free with a paid adult. For more information, call aikenbeekeepers.org.
Jeff Bussey and Carol James, two percussionists, will perform in concert at noon Tuesday, Feb. 4, at St. Paul's Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta, as part of the Tuesday's Music Live concert series. Lunch, catered by Cordially Invited Caterers, will be served in the River Room following the performance. The cost is $12 per person for lunch, and advanced registration is required. The concert is free. For more information, call 706-722-3463 or visit tuesdaysmusiclive.com.
Scott Kirby will perform as part of his Ragtime, Blues and Americana concert at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. The performance has been made possible by Ben Cox and is free and open to the public. For more information, email news@usca.edu.
The Stephen James CSRA Coin Club will meet Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.; the meeting will start at 6:45 p.m. with a short business meeting, door prize drawing, show and tell numismatic presentations and news of upcoming numismatic events. Steve Kuhl will be the guest speaker. His topic will be "Time Travel – Visiting the Merchants' Bank of South Carolina at Cheraw." For more information, call 803-645-1769 or email sjcsracoinclub@gmail.com.
FASFA help. 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. USC Aiken Business and Education building, 471 University Parkway. Call 803-641-3356. Email jacke@usca.edu.
Aiken Lions Club meeting. 6:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. Ward Hall at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. Guest speaker Terry Lee. Call 803-645-0606.
WEDNESDAY
The Small Business Development Center, in partnership with USC Aiken, will present a seminar titled Business & Innovation from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at in room 112 of the Business & Education Building on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Dr. Liz Stewart will be the speaker. For more information or to register, call 803-641-3648.
Three Rivers Solid Waste Authority meeting. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. Authority Administrative Office, Jackson. Call 803-652-2225.
THURSDAY
Coloring for Grownups will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Participants should bring their own coloring pens and pencils. Coloring sheets and refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 803-642-2020 x 1131.
A Harry Potter book night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. The evening will feature a variety of events including wand making, Snape's slime, treats and more. Costumes are encouraged but not required. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Town & Country will meet Thursday at the USCA Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville. Social time will begin at 10 a.m. The program starts at 10:30 a.m. Howard Wayt, a member of the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum board, will be the guest speaker. His topic will be the discovery of the old railroad system in Hitchcock Woods.
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
The Aiken Newcomers' Club will meet Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Maria Novajosky, author of "An Ocean, an Airplane and Two Countries full of Kisses," will be the guest speaker. Community service will be collecting for the Golden Harvest Food Bank. The cost of the luncheon is $15. To make a reservation or cancel a reservation, call Kathy McGee at 803-426-6899, email newcomers29803@gmail.com or visit aikennewcomers.com. Reservations or cancellations must be made by noon Thursday, Feb. 6.
GreenJacket Job Fair. 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. First Baptist Church of North Augusta, 625 Georgia Ave., North Augusta. Call 803-349-WINS. Visit GreenJacketsbaseball.com.
FRIDAY
The Greater Aiken SCORE will hold a workshop titled Social Media Marketing in 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. For more information or to register, visit greateraiken.score.org.
A special storytime in collaboration with Kitfox Pediatric Dentistry in celebration of Dental Health Month will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W.
The Aiken Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will hold the Golden Age Gala – A Celebration of Aging Well from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the USC Aiken Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville. The gala will feature a buffet dinner, a program on the needs of an aging population, live entertainment, dancing and more. Tickets are $10. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit aikendst.org.
The Astronomy Club of Augusta will meet at 7 p.m. Friday in the new science center at Augusta University. Guest speakers will be Carnell Eubanks who will speak on How Science Fiction Helps Inspire the Future and Jamie Knowels who will speak on The Strong Women of Star Trek. For more information, visit anelfire.com/ga/astronomyclubaugusta.
Men's Church League and Open League softball registration. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday through Friday, Feb. 7. $200 per team for church league. $300 per team for open league. Call 803-593-4698.