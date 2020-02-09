TODAY
Single, Single Again planning meeting. 2 p.m. today. 305 Ascot Drive. Call 214-587-1256. Email lavwhpur@gmail.com.
Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum lecture titled The Winter Colony's Sporting Life. 2:30 p.m. today. Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets $10. Call 803-642-2015. Visit achmfriends.org.
MONDAY
Aiken Choral Society seeking new members. 7-9 p.m. Monday. First Baptist Church of Aiken, 120 Chesterfield St. N.
Carolina Pine Quilters. 7 p.m. Monday. Fellowship Hall at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road.
Material Girls, Aiken's American Sewing Guild group. 10 a.m. Monday. Fellowship Room of St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church, 1630 Silver Bluff Road. Guests welcome. The program will be accessorizing clothes you make and wear. Call 803-226-0165 or 803-644-0576.
TUESDAY
Aiken Newcomers' Club meeting. 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Guest speaker Maria Novajosky. Community service collecting for Golden Harvest Food Bank. Cost $15. Reservation/cancellation deadline noon Feb. 6. Call Kathy McGee 803-426-6899. Email newcomers29803@gmail.com. Visit aikennewcomers.com.
AAUW Books-N-Things donation collection. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. beginning Feb. 1. Continues Tuesdays and Saturdays through March 3. Former Bargain Blowouts Furniture, 240 University Parkway. Call 803-648-5227. Email aikenaauw@gmail.com.
Society of Women Engineers of the CSRA. 6:25 p.m. Wednesday. Red Lobster, 2847 Washington Road, Augusta. Guest speaker Angelia Holmes. Topic "Strategies to Boost Your Life and Career – How to Get Out of Your Own Way." Reservations needed by Tuesday. Email mmo3@bellsouth.net.
Flex Ave. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. USCA Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets $40. Call 803-641-3305. Visit usca.edu/etherredge-center.
Computer support. 1-3 p.m. Tuesday. Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. McGrath Computer Learning Center reps will provide assistance. Free. Call 803-643-2181.
Single, Single Again dinner. 6 p.m. Thursday. Aiken Brewery, 140 Laurens St. S.W. Reservations needed by Tuesday. Call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1256 or email Carla Noziglia at lavwhpur@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
Superintendent Community Input meeting. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Auditorium at Midland Valley High School, 227 Mustang Drive, Graniteville. Call 803-641-2639.
College Acres Public Works meeting. 3 p.m. Wednesday. College Acres Public Works Office, 33 Citadel Drive. Call 803-649-5619.
Advanced Manufacturing Expo. 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. Center for Energy and Advanced Manufacturing at Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. Registration required by Wednesday. Call 803-508-7276 or email morrisj@atc.edu.
THURSDAY
Family Game Night. 5:45-8:45 p.m. Friday, March 13. H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Registration open Thursday through March 6. Cost $18 for a family of four or $5 per person. Call 803-293-7852.
Wellness 101 for teens. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Activity will be affirmation cards. Visit abbe-lib.org.
Superintendent Community Input meeting. 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Aiken High High School, 449 Rutland Drive. Call 803-641-2639.
Aiken County Board of Disabilities and board of the Tri-Development Center meeting. 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. Call 803-642-8800.
FRIDAY
Greater Aiken SCORE workshop titled "Legal, Accounting and Insurance Basics for Business." 10 a.m.-noon Friday. Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce, 121 Richland Ave. E. Visit greateraiken.score.org.
Reception for exhibit SHE!, a tribute to the female. 6-9 p.m. Friday. Art & Soul, 208 The Alley. Visit artandsoulaiken.com.
Black Box Coffee House featuring Preston and Weston. 7-9 p.m. Friday. Bechtel Experimental Theater at AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets $15. Visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
Lunch Bunch lecture. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday. Speaker Right at Home Assistant Services. Topic Independent Living for Seniors. Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield AVe. N.W. Call 803-643-2181.
Aiken Prays. 11 a.m. Tuesday. Red Lobster, 950 Aiken Mall Drive. RSVP by Friday. Call 803-648-8126.
Cupids & Cookies. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. Aiken County Visitors Center, 133 Laurens St. N.W. Call 803-642-7557.
SATURDAY
Off the Hook Crochet group. Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Visit abbe-lib.org.
20th annual Black History Parade. 2 p.m. Saturday. Parade will travel from Florence STreet to Kershaw Street. Call 803-642-7634.