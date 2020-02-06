TODAY
Coloring for Grownups. 1-3 p.m. today. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Coloring sheets provided. Call 803-642-2020 x. 1131.
Harry Potter book night. 6-8 p.m. today. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Costumes are encouraged. Visit abbe-lib.org.
Town & Country meeting. 10 a.m. today. USCA Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville. Guest speaker Howard Wayt, member of the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum board. Topic Old Railroad system discovered in Hitchcock Woods. Call 803-648-6748.
Aiken County Board of Disabilities and board of the Tri-Development Center meeting. 6:30 p.m. today. 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. Call 803-642-8800.
Aiken Newcomers' Club meeting. 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Guest speaker Maria Novajosky. Community service collecting for Golden Harvest Food Bank. Cost $15. Reservation/cancellation deadline noon today. Call Kathy McGee 803-426-6899. Email newcomers29803@gmail.com. Visit aikennewcomers.com.
GreenJacket Job Fair. 4-7 p.m. today. First Baptist Church of North Augusta, 625 Georgia Ave., North Augusta. Call 803-349-WINS. Visit GreenJacketsbaseball.com.
25 Mackenzie Lane Trunk Show. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. today through Saturday. Equine Divine, 126 Laurens St. S.W. Call 803-642-9772. Visit equinedivineonline.com.
North Augusta Service Network. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. today. Second Providence Baptist Church, 1202 Old Edgefield Road, North Augusta. Email northaugustaservicenetwok@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
Greater Aiken SCORE workshop titled Social Media Marketing in 2020. 10 a.m.-noon, Friday. North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. Visit greateraiken.score.org.
Dental Health Month storytime. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Visit abbe-lib.org.
Golden Age Gala – A Celebration of Aging Well. Noon-3 p.m. Friday. USC Aiken Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way. Tickets $10. Visit aikendst.org.
Astronomy Club of Augusta meeting. 7 p.m. Friday. New science center at Augusta University. Guest speakers Carnell Eubanks, Science Fiction Helps Inspire the Future, and Jamie Knowels, The Strong Women of Star Trek. Visit angelfire.com/ga/astronomyclubaugusta.
Men's Church League and Open League softball registration. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday. $200 per team for church league. $300 per team for open league. Call 803-593-4698.
SATURDAY
Boot Scootin' for Our Kids. 6 p.m. Saturday. Big Red Barn, 187 Chime Bell Church Road. Tickets $70 per person. Call Pam Tabor 803-644-5100. Email ptabor@cacofaiken.org. Visit cacofaiken.org.
“Harriet," rated PG-13. 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Visit abbe-lib.org.
ADDA Lip Sync Battle. 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Newberry Hall,117 Newberry St. Tickets $50. Visit eventbrite.com.
GreenJacket Job Fair. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. WOW! Club at SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave., North Augusta. Call 803-349-WINS. Visit GreenJacketsbaseball.com.
Aiken Community Theatre Youth Wing workshop. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. grades fourth through seventh and 1-3 p.m. grades eighth through 12th Saturday. Tuition is $25. Additional children from the same family are $10 each. Email immersionrequest@aikencommunitytheatre.org.
Wild Bird & Wildlife Expo. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Cold Creek Nurseries, 398 Hitchcock Parkway. Visit coldcreeknurseries.net.
SUNDAY
Single, Single Again planning meeting. 2 p.m. 305 Ascot Drive. Call 214-587-1256. Email lavwhpur@gmail.com.
Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum lecture titled The Winter Colony's Sporting Life. 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets $10. Call 803-642-2015. Visit achmfriends.org.