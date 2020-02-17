TODAY
Aiken Women in Black and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense Vigil for Peace. 4-5:30 p.m. today. Whiskey Road across from Fresh Market at Hitchcock Drive (entrance to Aiken Estates). All are welcome. Signs are available. Signs should be nonpartisan. Call Emilie at 586-945-8771, Lynn at 803-226-5546 or Brenda at 803-640-9650.
TUESDAY
Crosland Park neighborhood meeting. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Crosland Park Community Resource Center, 1248 Crosland Drive N.W. Email questions to cpnc@cpncsc.org.
Aiken Prays. 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. Red Lobster, 950 Aiken Mall Drive. RSVP was due Feb. 14. Call 803-648-8126.
Tuesday's Music Live with Julian Collings on organ and Rebecca Hepplewhite, cello. Noon. Tuesday, Feb. 18. St. Paul's Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta. Concert is free. Lunch is $12 and requires advanced registration. Call 706-722-3463. Visit tuesdaysmusiclive.com.
Beech Island Historical Society. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Society's History and Visitor's Center, 144 Old Jackson Highway, Beech Island. George McDaniel and Kenny Jarrett will discuss the history of Cowden Plantation. Email bdbartley@comcast.net or call 706-833-3651.
Mountain Dulcimers of Aiken meeting. 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Room 237 at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. Call Gary Warnock at 803-226-9280 or Tommy Harman at 803-599-8962.
Aiken Lions Club meeting. Social/dinner 5:30. Meeting 6:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Program will be PEACE Poster contest winners. St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. Call 803-645-0606.
WEDNESDAY
Advanced Manufacturing Expo. 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. Center for Energy and Advanced Manufacturing at Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. Registration required by Wednesday, Feb. 12. Call 803-508-7276 or email morrisj@atc.edu.
Cedar Creek Ladies Club meeting. 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Cedar Creek Community Center, 2584 Club Drive. The program will be "Wildlife in Your Yard, Friend of Foe."
THURSDAY
Let's Talk About It – Key Ingredients: Food in Fiction showing of "Like Water for Chocolate." 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. Book discussion led by Dr. Matt Miller. 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. Program designed for ages 18 and older. Call 803-642-2020x. 1131.
Aiken Democratic Party meeting. 7 p.m. Thursday. H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Guests Ann Willbrand and representatives from several presidential campaigns.
"For Bo: A Play Inspired by the Murder of Botham Jean by Police Officer Amber Guyger." 6-8 p.m. Thursday. USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 380 Scholars Loop. Open to the public. Admission donations or canned food items for the Aiken NAACP Youth Chapter. Visit usca.edu.
Youth Wing performance of "Seussical the Musical, Jr." 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Feb. 27, 28 and 29, and 2 p.m. Sunday. AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 123 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets $25 adult, $20 senior/military, $15 child/student. Visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
FRIDAY
Aiken Master Gardeners Lunchbox Lecture. noon Friday. Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. Speaker Jane Burkhalter. Topic "Growing Low Maintenance Roses." Free.