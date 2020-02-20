TODAY
Let's Talk About It – Key Ingredients: Food in Fiction showing of "Like Water for Chocolate." 6:30 p.m. today. Book discussion led by Dr. Matt Miller. 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. Program designed for ages 18 and older. Call 803-642-2020x. 1131.
Aiken Democratic Party meeting. 7 p.m. today. H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Guests Ann Willbrand and representatives from several presidential campaigns.
"For Bo: A Play Inspired by the Murder of Botham Jean by Police Officer Amber Guyger." 6-8 p.m. today. USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 380 Scholars Loop. Open to the public. Admission donations or canned food items for the Aiken NAACP Youth Chapter. Visit usca.edu.
Youth Wing performance of "Seussical the Musical, Jr." 7:30 p.m. today, Friday, Saturday and Feb. 27, 28 and 29, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Amentum Center for the Performing Arts, 123 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets $25 adult, $20 senior/military, $15 child/student. Visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
Aiken Poets meeting. 11:30 a.m. tosday. AnShu Asian Cave, 122 Coach Light Way. Call Roger Brock at 803-646-2141.
FRIDAY
Aiken Master Gardeners Lunchbox Lecture. noon Friday. Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. Speaker Jane Burkhalter. Topic "Growing Low Maintenance Roses." Free.
Aiken Gem, Mineral and Fossil Society meeting. 7 p.m. Friday. Room 200 of the Science Building on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Eric Mautschke will give a presentation on rocks and minerals of the Southeast.
SATURDAY
Downton Abbey Tea. 1-3 p.m. Saturday. The Confection Cottage, 967 Dougherty Road. Reservations are required. Cost $40 per person. Call 803-335-1440.
Jewelry Paint & Shop. 5-9 p.m. Saturday. Jacl's Cafe & Lounge, 116C Pendleton St. S.W. $15 per person, includes necklace and earrings. Registration required. Email mayesmilly@gmail.com.
Single, Single Again breakfast. 10 a.m. Saturday. IHOP, 180 Aiken Mall Drive S.W. Call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1256 or email Carla Noziglia at lavwhpur@gmail.com.
Mardi Gras. 5-9 p.m. Saturday. Second Line Parade at 6 p.m. Newberry Street in downtown Aiken. Music by Soda City Brass Band and DJ Kenny Ray. Free. Visit downtownaiken.com.
Mountain Dulcimer performance. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday. Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. Call Gary Warnock at 803-226-9280 or Tommy Harman at 803-599-8962.
Battle of Aiken. Gates open 8:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. $15 adults, $10 ages 13-18, $5 ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger. Visit battleofaiken.org.