TODAY
Battle of Aiken. Gates open 8:30 a.m. today. $15 adults, $10 ages 13-18, $5 ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger. Visit battleofaiken.org.
MONDAY
Aiken Ukers. 7 p.m. Monday. Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. All levels of ukulele players are welcome. Call 803-508-4431.
South Carolina Bluebird Society. 7 p.m. Monday. H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Program: "How to be a Trail Monitor."
TUESDAY
CSRA Parkinson Support Group. 3 p.m. Tuesday. Dining room of St. John Towers, 724 Greene St., Augusta. Speaker: Cornelia Hill, lead care consultant with the CSRA Area Agency on Aging. Topic will be programs and services offered by the agency. Call 706-364-1662.
WEDNESDAY
Normal vs. Not Normal Aging, a two-part dementia training series. 10:30 a.m. noon Wednesday and March 4. DayBreak Training Center, 151 Linden St. Seating is limited. Call 803-226-0288.
Living History Museum. 5-6 p.m. Wednesday. USC Aiken Student Activities Center, 471 University Parkway.
Chess Club. 1 p.m. Wednesday. Hope Center School, 6 Hickman St., Graniteville. Call 803-270-3048.
THURSDAY
Let's Talk About It – Key Ingredients: Food in Fiction book discussion of “Like Water for Chocolate," led by Dr. Matt Miller. 7 p.m. Thursday. Program designed for ages 18 and older. Call 803-642-2020x. 1131.
North Augusta Democratic Club's fifth annual Black History Program. 6 p.m. Thursday. Hammond Grove Baptist Church, 214 W. Five Notch Road., North Augusta. Guest speaker Wayne O'Bryant.
PFLAG Aiken. 7 p.m. Thursday. Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave.
Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America meeting. 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Judith Evans will discuss the Holocaust. Reservations required by Friday. Cost $24. Call Mary Lou Dewar at 803-649-4589 or email mld29803@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
Lunch Bunch Entertainment and Seminar series. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday. Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Topic: Protecting Yourself and Those You Love from Funeral Scams. Call 803-643-2179.
SATURDAY
10th annual Black History Jazz concert. 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Tickets $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Preston & West will perform. Call 803-642-7634.
“Ford V. Ferrari," rated PG-13. 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Visit abbe-lib.org.
Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County yard sale. 9 a.m. Saturday. Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County, 244 Greenville St. N.W. Call 803-226-0630 or email marketing@cmcaiken.org.