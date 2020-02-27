TODAY
Let's Talk About It – Key Ingredients: Food in Fiction book discussion of “Like Water for Chocolate," led by Dr. Matt Miller. 7 p.m. today. Program designed for ages 18 and older. Call 803-642-2020x. 1131.
North Augusta Democratic Club's fifth annual Black History Program. 6 p.m. today. Hammond Grove Baptist Church, 214 W. Five Notch Road., North Augusta. Guest speaker Wayne O'Bryant.
PFLAG Aiken. 7 p.m. today. Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave.
Edgefield Interagency Council meeting. 8:30-9:30 a.m. today. Auditorium of Piedmont Technical College, 506 Main St., Edgefield. Speaker Carolyn Calwise. Topics Census Plans and Assistance and Programs Offered by the Upper Savannah Council of Governments.
FRIDAY
Lunch Bunch Entertainment and Seminar series. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday. Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Topic: Protecting Yourself and Those You Love from Funeral Scams. Call 803-643-2179.
Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America meeting. 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Judith Evans will discuss the Holocaust. Reservations required by Friday. Cost $24. Call Mary Lou Dewar at 803-649-4589 or email mld29803@gmail.com.
SATURDAY
10th annual Black History Jazz concert. 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Tickets $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Preston & West will perform. Call 803-642-7634.
“Ford V. Ferrari," rated PG-13. 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Visit abbe-lib.org.
Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County yard sale. 9 a.m. Saturday. Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County, 244 Greenville St. N.W. Call 803-226-0630 or email marketing@cmcaiken.org.
SUNDAY
Historic Aiken Foundation Preservation Awards ceremony. 3 p.m. Sunday. Mead Hall's Stevenson-McClelland Building, 129 Pendleton St. S.W.
MONDAY
Town of Windsor meeting. 7 p.m. Activity Building of First Baptist Church of Windsor, 539 Middleton Drive, Windsor. Call 803-571-0788 or 803-270-7003.
Aiken Women in Black and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense Vigil for Peace. 4-5:30 p.m. Monday. Whiskey Road across from Fresh Market at Hitchcock Drive (entrance to Aiken Estates). All are welcome. Signs are available. Signs should be nonpartisan. Call Emilie at 586-945-8771, Lynn at 803-226-5546 or Brenda at 803-640-9650.
TUESDAY
Books-N-Things Fair donation collection. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through March 3. Old Bargain Blowouts Furniture store, 240 University Parkway. Email aikenaauw@gmail.com.
Pink Ribbonettes meeting. 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Atrium of Millbrook Baptist Church, 176 E. Pine Log Road. Call 803-641-0011. Visit pinkribbonettes.org.
Mountain Dulcimers of Aiken meeting. 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. Players of all levels and those interested in learning to play are welcome. Call Gary Warnock at 803-226-9280 or Tommy Harman at 803-599-8962.
Aiken Lions Club meeting. 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:15-7:15 p.m. meeting. Tuesday. Ward Hall at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.E. Speaker: Bonnier Fulghum. Topic: What's Happening at Mental Health America. Call 803-645-0606.
WEDNESDAY
Aiken County Republican Party. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 5. Rosemary Inn, 804 Carolina Ave., North Augusta. Speaker: S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson. Program: Recognizing North Augusta's voting precincts.
Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center meeting. 6:30 p.m. 1016 Vaucluse Road. Call 803-642-8800.
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
Aiken Parkinson's Support Group. 1-3 p.m. Thursday, March 5. Atrium of Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 South Aiken Blvd. S.E.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
Greater Aiken SCORE workshop titled "Branding, Marketing and Selling that Works." 10 a.m.-noon, Friday, March 6. North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. Visit greateraiken.score.org.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
Aiken Woman's Club annual Spring Luncheon and Fashion Show. 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14. St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased by Saturday, March 7. Call 803-649-4989 or 803-642-7170.
Spring Wing Fest. Noon-5 p.m Saturday, March 7. SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave., North Augusta. Tickets $10, children 10 and younger free. Parking $5. Visit greenjaketsbaseball.com.