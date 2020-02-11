TODAY
Aiken Newcomers' Club meeting. 9:30 a.m. today. Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Guest speaker Maria Novajosky. Community service collecting for Golden Harvest Food Bank. Cost $15. Reservation/cancellation deadline noon Feb. 6. Call Kathy McGee 803-426-6899. Email newcomers29803@gmail.com. Visit aikennewcomers.com.
AAUW Books-N-Things donation collection. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. beginning Feb. 1. Continues Tuesdays and Saturdays through March 3. Former Bargain Blowouts Furniture, 240 University Parkway. Call 803-648-5227. Email aikenaauw@gmail.com.
Society of Women Engineers of the CSRA. 6:25 p.m. Wednesday. Red Lobster, 2847 Washington Road, Augusta. Guest speaker Angelia Holmes. Topic "Strategies to Boost Your Life and Career – How to Get Out of Your Own Way." Reservations needed by today. Email mmo3@bellsouth.net.
Flex Ave. 7:30 p.m. today. USCA Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets $40. Call 803-641-3305. Visit usca.edu/etherredge-center.
Computer support. 1-3 p.m. today. Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. McGrath Computer Learning Center reps will provide assistance. Free. Call 803-643-2181.
Single, Single Again dinner. 6 p.m. Thursday. Aiken Brewery, 140 Laurens St. S.W. Reservations needed by today. Call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1256 or email Carla Noziglia at lavwhpur@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
Superintendent Community Input meeting. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Auditorium at Midland Valley High School, 227 Mustang Drive, Graniteville. Call 803-641-2639.
College Acres Public Works meeting. 3 p.m. Wednesday. College Acres Public Works Office, 33 Citadel Drive. Call 803-649-5619.
Advanced Manufacturing Expo. 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. Center for Energy and Advanced Manufacturing at Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. Registration required by Wednesday. Call 803-508-7276 or email morrisj@atc.edu.
THURSDAY
Family Game Night. 5:45-8:45 p.m. Friday, March 13. H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Registration open Thursday through March 6. Cost $18 for a family of four or $5 per person. Call 803-293-7852.
Wellness 101 for teens. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Activity will be affirmation cards. Visit abbe-lib.org.
Superintendent Community Input meeting. 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Aiken High High School, 449 Rutland Drive. Call 803-641-2639.
Aiken County Board of Disabilities and board of the Tri-Development Center meeting. 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. Call 803-642-8800.
FRIDAY
Greater Aiken SCORE workshop titled "Legal, Accounting and Insurance Basics for Business." 10 a.m.-noon Friday. Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce, 121 Richland Ave. E. Visit greateraiken.score.org.
Reception for exhibit SHE!, a tribute to the female. 6-9 p.m. Friday. Art & Soul, 208 The Alley. Visit artandsoulaiken.com.
Black Box Coffee House featuring Preston and Weston. 7-9 p.m. Friday. Bechtel Experimental Theater at AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets $15. Visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
Lunch Bunch lecture. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday. Speaker Right at Home Assistant Services. Topic Independent Living for Seniors. Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield AVe. N.W. Call 803-643-2181.
Aiken Prays. 11 a.m. Tuesday. Red Lobster, 950 Aiken Mall Drive. RSVP by Friday. Call 803-648-8126.
Cupids & Cookies. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. Aiken County Visitors Center, 133 Laurens St. N.W. Call 803-642-7557.
SATURDAY
Off the Hook Crochet group. Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Visit abbe-lib.org.
20th annual Black History Parade. 2 p.m. Saturday. Parade will travel from Florence STreet to Kershaw Street. Call 803-642-7634.