TODAY
Normal vs. Not Normal Aging, a two-part dementia training series. 10:30 a.m. noon today and March 4. DayBreak Training Center, 151 Linden St. Seating is limited. Call 803-226-0288.
Living History Museum. 5-6 p.m. today. USC Aiken Student Activities Center, 471 University Parkway.
Chess Club. 1 p.m. today. Hope Center School, 6 Hickman St., Graniteville. Call 803-270-3048.
THURSDAY
Let's Talk About It – Key Ingredients: Food in Fiction book discussion of “Like Water for Chocolate," led by Dr. Matt Miller. 7 p.m. Thursday. Program designed for ages 18 and older. Call 803-642-2020x. 1131.
North Augusta Democratic Club's fifth annual Black History Program. 6 p.m. Thursday. Hammond Grove Baptist Church, 214 W. Five Notch Road., North Augusta. Guest speaker Wayne O'Bryant.
PFLAG Aiken. 7 p.m. Thursday. Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave.
Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America meeting. 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Judith Evans will discuss the Holocaust. Reservations required by Friday. Cost $24. Call Mary Lou Dewar at 803-649-4589 or email mld29803@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
Lunch Bunch Entertainment and Seminar series. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday. Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Topic: Protecting Yourself and Those You Love from Funeral Scams. Call 803-643-2179.
SATURDAY
10th annual Black History Jazz concert. 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Tickets $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Preston & West will perform. Call 803-642-7634.
“Ford V. Ferrari," rated PG-13. 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Visit abbe-lib.org.
Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County yard sale. 9 a.m. Saturday. Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County, 244 Greenville St. N.W. Call 803-226-0630 or email marketing@cmcaiken.org.
MONDAY
Town of Windsor meeting. 7 p.m. Activity Building of First Baptist Church of Windsor, 539 Middleton Drive, Windsor. Call 803-571-0788 or 803-270-7003.
TUESDAY
Books-N-Things Fair donation collection. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through March 3. Old Bargain Blowouts Furniture store, 240 University Parkway. Email aikenaauw@gmail.com.
Pink Ribbonettes meeting. 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Atrium of Millbrook Baptist Church, 176 E. Pine Log Road. Call 803-641-0011. Visit pinkribbonettes.org.
Mountain Dulcimers of Aiken meeting. 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. Players of all levels and those interested in learning to play are welcome. Call Gary Warnock at 803-226-9280 or Tommy Harman at 803-599-8962.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 5
Aiken County Republican Party. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 5. Rosemary Inn, 804 Carolina Ave., North Augusta. Speaker: S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson. Program: Recognizing North Augusta's voting precincts.
Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center meeting. 6:30 p.m. 1016 Vaucluse Road. Call 803-642-8800.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
Greater Aiken SCORE workshop titled "Branding, Marketing and Selling that Works." 10 a.m.-noon, Friday, March 6. North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. Visit greateraiken.score.org.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
Aiken Woman's Club annual Spring Luncheon and Fashion Show. 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14. St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased by Saturday, March 7. Call 803-649-4989 or 803-642-7170.
Spring Wing Fest. Noon-5 p.m Saturday, March 7. SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave., North Augusta. Tickets $10, children 10 and younger free. Parking $5. Visit greenjaketsbaseball.com.