TODAY
Family Game Night. 5:45-8:45 p.m. Friday, March 13. H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Registration open today through March 6. Cost $18 for a family of four or $5 per person. Call 803-293-7852.
Wellness 101 for teens. 6:30-7:30 p.m. today. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Activity will be affirmation cards. Visit abbe-lib.org.
Superintendent Community Input meeting. 6-7:30 p.m. today. Aiken High High School, 449 Rutland Drive. Call 803-641-2639.
Single, Single Again dinner. 6 p.m. today. Aiken Brewery, 140 Laurens St. S.W. Reservations were due by Feb. 11. Call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1256 or email Carla Noziglia at lavwhpur@gmail.com.
Aiken County Board of Disabilities and board of the Tri-Development Center meeting. 6:30 p.m. today. 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. Call 803-642-8800.
Shelter Pet Speed Dating. 5-7 p.m. today. Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road. Call 803-642-1537 or 803-514-4313.
Aiken Cameillia Society auction. 7 p.m. today. St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. Free. Call 803-279-9451.
SRS Museum Nuclear Retiree Drop-In. 6-8 p.m. today. SRS Museum, 224 Laurens St. S.W. Speakers include Holly Watson, Walt Joseph, Carl Fields and Amanda Bryson. Cost $15 per nuclear retiree, $12 for spouse or guest; $20 non-retirees and $15 for spouse or guest. Space is limited. Email ans.savannahriver@gmail.com.
Aiken GOP meeting. 6:30 p.m. today. Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W. Guest speaker Eric Golub.
FRIDAY
Greater Aiken SCORE workshop titled "Legal, Accounting and Insurance Basics for Business." 10 a.m.-noon Friday. Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce, 121 Richland Ave. E. Visit greateraiken.score.org.
Reception for exhibit SHE!, a tribute to the female. 6-9 p.m. Friday. Art & Soul, 208 The Alley. Visit artandsoulaiken.com.
Black Box Coffee House featuring Preston and Weston. 7-9 p.m. Friday. Bechtel Experimental Theater at AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets $15. Visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
Lunch Bunch lecture. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday. Speaker Right at Home Assistant Services. Topic Independent Living for Seniors. Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Call 803-643-2181.
Aiken Prays. 11 a.m. Tuesday. Red Lobster, 950 Aiken Mall Drive. RSVP by Friday. Call 803-648-8126.
Cupids & Cookies. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. Aiken County Visitors Center, 133 Laurens St. N.W. Call 803-642-7557.
Mended Hearts Chapter No. 294 meeting. 10 a.m. Friday. Millber Building School of Nursing on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Jeannie Martin will speak on metabolic syndrome.
SATURDAY
Off the Hook Crochet group. Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Visit abbe-lib.org.
20th annual Black History Parade. 2 p.m. Saturday. Parade will travel from Florence STreet to Kershaw Street. Call 803-642-7634.
Depot Jam. 10:30 a.m. to noon. Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. Bluegrass musicians and the public are invited to participate. Email aikendepotjam@gmail.com.
Just Us. 7:30-10:30 p.m. DAV building, 2194 Columbia Highway N. Admission $6. Call 803-640-4114.
SUNDAY
Palmetto Dog Club Spring Dog Training registration. 1-3 p.m. Sunday. PDC Field, 880 Banks Mill Road. Classes begin Saturday, Feb. 22. Call 803-262-9686. Visit palmettodogclub.org.