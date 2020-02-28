TODAY
Lunch Bunch Entertainment and Seminar series. 12:30-1:30 p.m. today. Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Topic: Protecting Yourself and Those You Love from Funeral Scams. Call 803-643-2179.
Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America meeting. 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Judith Evans will discuss the Holocaust. Reservations required today. Cost $24. Call Mary Lou Dewar at 803-649-4589 or email mld29803@gmail.com.
Southeastern interscholastic junior polo regionals. 2 and 4 p.m. today; noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Sunday. New Bridge Polo & Country Club, 862 New Bridge Road. Visit newbridgepolo.com.
Youth Wing performance of "Seussical the Musical, Jr." 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday. Amentum Center for the Performing Arts, 123 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets $25 adult, $20 senior/military, $15 child/student. Visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
SATURDAY
10th annual Black History Jazz concert. 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Tickets $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Preston & West will perform. Call 803-642-7634.
“Ford V. Ferrari," rated PG-13. 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Visit abbe-lib.org.
Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County yard sale. 9 a.m. Saturday. Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County, 244 Greenville St. N.W. Call 803-226-0630 or email marketing@cmcaiken.org.
$50,000 LiftMaster Grand-Prix Eventing showcase. 7 a.m. Saturday. Aiken Horse Park Foundation's Bruce's Field, 931 Powderhouse Road. Tickets are $20 at the gate; children 12 and younger are free. Visit aikenhorsepark.org.
SUNDAY
Historic Aiken Foundation Preservation Awards ceremony. 3 p.m. Sunday. Mead Hall's Stevenson-McClelland Building, 129 Pendleton St. S.W.
MONDAY
Town of Windsor meeting. 7 p.m. Activity Building of First Baptist Church of Windsor, 539 Middleton Drive, Windsor. Call 803-571-0788 or 803-270-7003.
Aiken Women in Black and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense Vigil for Peace. 4-5:30 p.m. Monday. Whiskey Road across from Fresh Market at Hitchcock Drive (entrance to Aiken Estates). All are welcome. Signs are available. Signs should be nonpartisan. Call Emilie at 586-945-8771, Lynn at 803-226-5546 or Brenda at 803-640-9650.
TUESDAY
Books-N-Things Fair donation collection. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through March 3. Old Bargain Blowouts Furniture store, 240 University Parkway. Email aikenaauw@gmail.com.
Pink Ribbonettes meeting. 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Atrium of Millbrook Baptist Church, 176 E. Pine Log Road. Call 803-641-0011. Visit pinkribbonettes.org.
Mountain Dulcimers of Aiken meeting. 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. Players of all levels and those interested in learning to play are welcome. Call Gary Warnock at 803-226-9280 or Tommy Harman at 803-599-8962.
Aiken Lions Club meeting. 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:15-7:15 p.m. meeting. Tuesday. Ward Hall at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.E. Speaker: Bonnier Fulghum. Topic: What's Happening at Mental Health America. Call 803-645-0606.
WEDNESDAY
Aiken County Republican Party. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 5. Rosemary Inn, 804 Carolina Ave., North Augusta. Speaker: S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson. Program: Recognizing North Augusta's voting precincts.
Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center meeting. 6:30 p.m. 1016 Vaucluse Road. Call 803-642-8800.
Three Rivers Solid Waste Authority meeting. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authority Administrative Office at the Regional Landfill in Jackson. Call 803-652-2225.
THURSDAY
Aiken Parkinson's Support Group. 1-3 p.m. Thursday. Atrium of Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 South Aiken Blvd. S.E.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
Greater Aiken SCORE workshop titled "Branding, Marketing and Selling that Works." 10 a.m.-noon, Friday, March 6. North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. Visit greateraiken.score.org.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
Aiken Woman's Club annual Spring Luncheon and Fashion Show. 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14. St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased by Saturday, March 7. Call 803-649-4989 or 803-642-7170.
Spring Wing Fest. Noon-5 p.m Saturday, March 7. SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave., North Augusta. Tickets $10, children 10 and younger free. Parking $5. Visit greenjaketsbaseball.com.