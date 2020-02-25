AAUW Book Fair 3.JPG
Buy Now

Ashley Eubanks with her children Arlen and Sadie, who all love to read, browse through the children's books at the 2019 book fair.

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

TODAY 

CSRA Parkinson Support Group. 3 p.m. Today. Dining room of St. John Towers, 724 Greene St., Augusta. Speaker: Cornelia Hill, lead care consultant with the CSRA Area Agency on Aging. Topic will be programs and services offered by the agency. Call 706-364-1662.

Books-N-Things Fair donation collection. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through March 3. Old Bargain Blowouts Furniture store, 240 University Parkway. Email aikenaauw@gmail.com.

WEDNESDAY 

Normal vs. Not Normal Aging, a two-part dementia training series. 10:30 a.m. noon Wednesday and March 4. DayBreak Training Center, 151 Linden St. Seating is limited. Call 803-226-0288.

Living History Museum. 5-6 p.m. Wednesday. USC Aiken Student Activities Center, 471 University Parkway.

Chess Club. 1 p.m. Wednesday. Hope Center School, 6 Hickman St., Graniteville. Call 803-270-3048.

THURSDAY

Let's Talk About It – Key Ingredients: Food in Fiction book discussion of “Like Water for Chocolate," led by Dr. Matt Miller. 7 p.m. Thursday. Program designed for ages 18 and older. Call 803-642-2020x. 1131.

North Augusta Democratic Club's fifth annual Black History Program. 6 p.m. Thursday. Hammond Grove Baptist Church, 214 W. Five Notch Road., North Augusta. Guest speaker Wayne O'Bryant. 

PFLAG Aiken. 7 p.m. Thursday. Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave.

Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America meeting. 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Judith Evans will discuss the Holocaust. Reservations required by Friday. Cost $24. Call Mary Lou Dewar at 803-649-4589 or email mld29803@gmail.com.

FRIDAY 

Lunch Bunch Entertainment and Seminar series. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday. Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Topic: Protecting Yourself and Those You Love from Funeral Scams. Call 803-643-2179.

SATURDAY 

10th annual Black History Jazz concert. 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Tickets $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Preston & West will perform. Call 803-642-7634.

“Ford V. Ferrari," rated PG-13. 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Visit abbe-lib.org.

Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County yard sale. 9 a.m. Saturday. Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County, 244 Greenville St. N.W. Call 803-226-0630 or email marketing@cmcaiken.org.

TUESDAY, MARCH 3

AAUW Books-N-Things donation collection. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. beginning Saturday, Feb. 1. Continues Tuesdays and Saturdays through March 3. Former Bargain Blowouts Furniture, 240 University Parkway. Call 803-648-5227. Email aikenaauw@gmail.com.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Greater Aiken SCORE workshop titled "Branding, Marketing and Selling that Works." 10 a.m.-noon, Friday, March 6. North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. Visit greateraiken.score.org.

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Aiken Woman's Club annual Spring Luncheon and Fashion Show. 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14. St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased by Saturday, March 7. Call 803-649-4989 or 803-642-7170.

Spring Wing Fest. Noon-5 p.m Saturday, March 7. SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave., North Augusta. Tickets $10, children 10 and younger free. Parking $5. Visit greenjaketsbaseball.com.