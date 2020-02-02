TODAY
Aiken Antique Show & Sale. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. today. Aiken Center for the ARts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. Tickets are $15. Visit aikenantiqueshow.com.
MONDAY
Horse Creek Historical Society. 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3. Parish House of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 17 Hard St., Graniteville. Guest speaker Lauren Miller. Call 803-663-9457.
Aiken Choral Society seeking new members. 7-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3. First Baptist Church of Aiken, 120 Chesterfield St. N.
Aiken Bicycle Advocacy meeting. 7-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3. Maria's Restaurant, 716 E. Pine Log Road.
TUESDAY
Midday Mindfulness. Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays starting Feb. 4. Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road. $50 for city residents, $70 for non-city residents. Open to ages 18 and older. Call 803-642-7631.
Introduction to Beekeeping course. Begins Tuesday and runs for six-weeks. $70 per person. Free to 17 and younger with a paid adult. Visit aikenbeekeepers.org.
Tuesday's Music Live with Jeff Bussey and Carol James. Noon Tuesday. St. Paul's Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta. Concert is free. Lunch is $12 and requires advanced registration. Call 706-722-3463. Visit tuesdaysmusiclive.com.
Ragtime, Blues and Americana concert by Scott Kirby. 3 p.m. Tuesday. USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Free. Email news@usca.edu.
Stephen James CSRA Coin Club. Tuesday. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., meeting starts at 6:45 p.m. Guest speaker Steve Kuhl. Topic Time Travel – Visiting the Merchant's Bank of S.C. at Cheraw. Call 803-645-1769. Email sjcsracoinclub@gmail.com.
FASFA help. 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. USC Aiken Business and Education building, 471 University Parkway. Call 803-641-3356. Email jacke@usca.edu.
Aiken Lions Club meeting. 6:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Ward Hall at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. Guest speaker Terry Lee. Call 803-645-0606.
WEDNESDAY
Small Business Development Center seminar titled Business & Innovation. Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Room 112 of the USC Aiken Business & Education Building, 471 University Parkway. Speaker Dr. Liz Stewart. Call 803-641-3648.
Three Rivers Solid Waste Authority meeting. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authority Administrative Office, Jackson. Call 803-652-2225.
THURSDAY
Coloring for Grownups. 1-3 p.m. Thursday. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Coloring sheets provided. Call 803-642-2020 x. 1131.
Harry Potter book night. 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Costumes are encouraged. Visit abbe-lib.org.
Town & Country meeting. 10 a.m. Thursday. USCA Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville. Guest speaker Howard Wayt, member of the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum board. Topic Old Railroad system discovered in Hitchcock Woods. Call 803-648-6748.
Aiken County Board of Disabilities and board of the Tri-Development Center meeting. 6:30 p.m. 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. Call 803-642-8800.
Aiken Newcomers' Club meeting. 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Guest speaker Maria Novajosky. Community service collecting for Golden Harvest Food Bank. Cost $15. Reservation/cancellation deadline noon Thursday. Call Kathy McGee 803-426-6899. Email newcomers29803@gmail.com. Visit aikennewcomers.com.
GreenJacket Job Fair. 4-7 p.m. Thursday. First Baptist Church of North Augusta, 625 Georgia Ave., North Augusta. Call 803-349-WINS. Visit GreenJacketsbaseball.com.
FRIDAY
Greater Aiken SCORE workshop titled Social Media Marketing in 2020. 10 a.m.-noon, Friday. North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. Visit greateraiken.score.org.
Dental Health Month storytime. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Visit abbe-lib.org.
Golden Age Gala – A Celebration of Aging Well. Noon-3 p.m. Friday. USC Aiken Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way. Tickets $10. Visit aikendst.org.
Astronomy Club of Augusta meeting. 7 p.m. Friday. New science center at Augusta University. Guest speakers Carnell Eubanks, Science Fiction Helps Inspire the Future, and Jamie Knowels, The Strong Women of Star Trek. Visit angelfire.com/ga/astronomyclubaugusta.
Men's Church League and Open League softball registration. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday through Friday. $200 per team for church league. $300 per team for open league. Call 803-593-4698.
SATURDAY
Boot Scootin' for Our Kids. 6 p.m. Saturday. Big Red Barn, 187 Chime Bell Church Road. Tickets $70 per person. Call Pam Tabor 803-644-5100. Email ptabor@cacofaiken.org. Visit cacofaiken.org.
“Harriet," rated PG-13. 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Visit abbe-lib.org.
ADDA Lip Sync Battle. 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Newberry Hall,117 Newberry St. Tickets $50. Visit eventbrite.com.
GreenJacket Job Fair. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. WOW! Club at SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave., North Augusta. Call 803-349-WINS. Visit GreenJacketsbaseball.com.