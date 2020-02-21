TODAY
Aiken Master Gardeners Lunchbox Lecture. noon today. Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. Speaker Jane Burkhalter. Topic "Growing Low Maintenance Roses." Free.
Aiken Gem, Mineral and Fossil Society meeting. 7 p.m. today. Room 200 of the Science Building on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Eric Mautschke will give a presentation on rocks and minerals of the Southeast.
SATURDAY
Downton Abbey Tea. 1-3 p.m. Saturday. The Confection Cottage, 967 Dougherty Road. Reservations are required. Cost $40 per person. Call 803-335-1440.
Jewelry Paint & Shop. 5-9 p.m. Saturday. Jacl's Cafe & Lounge, 116C Pendleton St. S.W. $15 per person, includes necklace and earrings. Registration required. Email mayesmilly@gmail.com.
Single, Single Again breakfast. 10 a.m. Saturday. IHOP, 180 Aiken Mall Drive S.W. Call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1256 or email Carla Noziglia at lavwhpur@gmail.com.
Mardi Gras. 5-9 p.m. Saturday. Second Line Parade at 6 p.m. Newberry Street in downtown Aiken. Music by Soda City Brass Band and DJ Kenny Ray. Free. Visit downtownaiken.com.
Mountain Dulcimer performance. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday. Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. Call Gary Warnock at 803-226-9280 or Tommy Harman at 803-599-8962.
Battle of Aiken. Gates open 8:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. $15 adults, $10 ages 13-18, $5 ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger. Visit battleofaiken.org.
MONDAY
Aiken Ukers. 7 p.m. Monday. Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. All levels of ukulele players are welcome. Call 803-508-4431.
TUESDAY
CSRA Parkinson Support Group. 3 p.m. Tuesday. Dining room of St. John Towers, 724 Greene St., Augusta. Speaker: Cornelia Hill, lead care consultant with the CSRA Area Agency on Aging. Topic will be programs and services offered by the agency. Call 706-364-1662.
WEDNESDAY
Normal vs. Not Normal Aging, a two-part dementia training series. 10:30 a.m. noon Wednesday and March 4. DayBreak Training Center, 151 Linden St. Seating is limited. Call 803-226-0288.
Living History Museum. 5-6 p.m. Wednesday. USC Aiken Student Activities Center, 471 University Parkway.
Chess Club. 1 p.m. Wednesday. Hope Center School, 6 Hickman St., Graniteville. Call 803-270-3048.
THURSDAY
Let's Talk About It – Key Ingredients: Food in Fiction book discussion of “Like Water for Chocolate," led by Dr. Matt Miller. 7 p.m. Thursday. Program designed for ages 18 and older. Call 803-642-2020x. 1131.
North Augusta Democratic Club's fifth annual Black History Program. 6 p.m. Thursday. Hammond Grove Baptist Church, 214 W. Five Notch Road., North Augusta. Guest speaker Wayne O'Bryant.
PFLAG Aiken. 7 p.m. Thursday. Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave.
FRIDAY
Lunch Bunch Entertainment and Seminar series. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Topic: Protecting Yourself and Those You Love from Funeral Scams. Call 803-643-2179.