TODAY
Downton Abbey Tea. 1-3 p.m. today. The Confection Cottage, 967 Dougherty Road. Reservations are required. Cost $40 per person. Call 803-335-1440.
Jewelry Paint & Shop. 5-9 p.m. today. Jacl's Cafe & Lounge, 116C Pendleton St. S.W. $15 per person, includes necklace and earrings. Registration required. Email mayesmilly@gmail.com.
Single, Single Again breakfast. 10 a.m. today. IHOP, 180 Aiken Mall Drive S.W. Call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1256 or email Carla Noziglia at lavwhpur@gmail.com.
Mardi Gras. 5-9 p.m. today. Second Line Parade at 6 p.m. Newberry Street in downtown Aiken. Music by Soda City Brass Band and DJ Kenny Ray. Free. Visit downtownaiken.com.
Mountain Dulcimer performance. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. today. Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. Call Gary Warnock at 803-226-9280 or Tommy Harman at 803-599-8962.
Battle of Aiken. Gates open 8:30 a.m. today and Sunday. $15 adults, $10 ages 13-18, $5 ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger. Visit battleofaiken.org.
MONDAY
Aiken Ukers. 7 p.m. Monday. Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. All levels of ukulele players are welcome. Call 803-508-4431.
TUESDAY
CSRA Parkinson Support Group. 3 p.m. Tuesday. Dining room of St. John Towers, 724 Greene St., Augusta. Speaker: Cornelia Hill, lead care consultant with the CSRA Area Agency on Aging. Topic will be programs and services offered by the agency. Call 706-364-1662.
WEDNESDAY
Normal vs. Not Normal Aging, a two-part dementia training series. 10:30 a.m. noon Wednesday and March 4. DayBreak Training Center, 151 Linden St. Seating is limited. Call 803-226-0288.
Living History Museum. 5-6 p.m. Wednesday. USC Aiken Student Activities Center, 471 University Parkway.
Chess Club. 1 p.m. Wednesday. Hope Center School, 6 Hickman St., Graniteville. Call 803-270-3048.
THURSDAY
Let's Talk About It – Key Ingredients: Food in Fiction book discussion of “Like Water for Chocolate," led by Dr. Matt Miller. 7 p.m. Thursday. Program designed for ages 18 and older. Call 803-642-2020x. 1131.
North Augusta Democratic Club's fifth annual Black History Program. 6 p.m. Thursday. Hammond Grove Baptist Church, 214 W. Five Notch Road., North Augusta. Guest speaker Wayne O'Bryant.
PFLAG Aiken. 7 p.m. Thursday. Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave.
FRIDAY
Lunch Bunch Entertainment and Seminar series. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Topic: Protecting Yourself and Those You Love from Funeral Scams. Call 803-643-2179.