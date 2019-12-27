TODAY
A Jake Smith Baseball Camp will be held today Saturday at Fox Creek High School, 165 Shortcut Road, North Augusta. Sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to noon for grades second through fifth and from 1 to 4 p.m. grades sixth through eighth. The cost is $85. Participants will be shown drills and techniques, as well as take part in hitting, throwing and fielding in a competitive environment. For more information, email jakesmithbaseballcamps@gmail.com. To register, visit eventbrite.com.
Single, Single Again will meet for breakfast at 10 a.m. Saturday at What's Cookin, 123 Laurens St. N.W. For more information, email Carla Noziglia at lavwhpur@gmail.com or call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156.
SUNDAY
Tiger River, a gospel group, will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday at Highland Pines Baptist Church. Light finger food and fellowship will follow the concert in the Family Life Center.
MONDAY
An Interfaith Harmony celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in City Council Chambers at the Aiken Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave.
TUESDAY
A Noon Year's Eve Party will be held from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Celebrate New Year's Eve with the family. There will be snacks, activities and a countdown. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Four Mile Baptist Church, 601 Jackson Ave., New Ellenton, will hold a New Year's Eve celebration at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. The Rev. Christopher L. Holley Sr. is the pastor.
THURSDAY
Coloring for Grownups will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring coloring pens or pencils. Coloring sheets and refreshments will be provided. To make a reservation, call 803-642-2020 ext. 1131.
FRIDAY
The Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Social time starts at 6 p.m, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Major Dwight Bradham with the Aiken County Veterans Affairs Office. He will discuss the mission and activities of the Aiken County Veterans Affairs Council. The cost is $24 per person. Reservations are required by 6 p.m. Friday. For more information or to make a reservation, call Mary Lou Dewar at 803-649-4589 or email mld29803@gmail.com. Those who reserve but fail to show are expected to pay the $24 as the chapter is billed that amount.