TODAY
The Aiken Civic Ballet will perform "The Nutcracker" at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. For more information, visit aikenballet.org.
The Town Creek Baptist Church & Academy will perform at 7 p.m. Friday on the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage as part of Christmas in Hopelands. Christmas in Hopelands will be open from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and is accessible by shuttle from Citizens Park, 1060 Banks Mill Road. For more information, call the City of Aiken Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism at 803-642-7631.
Winter with Mother Goose will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Children can listen to stories, sing songs and make a craft. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
A Holiday Market will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday at the historic Red Top Estate, 120 Dupree Place. The market will feature 14 independent local vendors.
SATURDAY
Couchton Fire & Rescue will hold a Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday beginning at Couchton Baptist Church.
Christmas Crafts at the Farmers Market will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Farmers Market, 115 Williamsburg St. For more information, visit visitaikensc.com.
Santa at the Depot will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. Admission is free. For more information, email hwayt@cityofaikensc.gov.
An early Christmas celebration will be held from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the DAV building, 2194 Columbia Highway N. Just Us will perform. Everyone is welcome. Those attending should bring finger foods. The cost is $6. For more information, call Carroll Matthews at 803-640-4114.
The 11th annual Hoofbeats and Carols Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Aiken. Riders, carriages and dog walkers are welcome. To register, bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. Registration will be held between noon and 1:30 p.m. and a $10 donation is required. For more information, call Linda Murphy at 612-710-5444.
The Littlest Christmas Tree Light Show Spectacular will be the entertainment Saturday at 7 p.m. on the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage as part of Christmas in Hopelands. Christmas in Hopelands will be open from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and is accessible by shuttle from Citizens Park, 1060 Banks Mill Road. For more information, call the City of Aiken Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism at 803-642-7631.
The Aiken Area MS Myelinators Self Help Group will hold its annual Christmas Brunch from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Members are asked to bring a dish to share. Beverages will be provided. Families are welcome. For more information, call Rex Lutz, group leader, at 803-640-9257.
The Off the Hook Crochet group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring yarn and a crochet hook. For more information, call 803-642-2020 ext. 1141 or visit abbe-lib.org.
“Silent Soldier & The Portrait," unrated, will be shown from 3 to 4:05 p.m. Saturday. The documentary tells the story of the last living survivors of the sinking of the Troopship Leopoldville on Christmas Eve 1944. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
People of the World Holding Hands will hold My Neighbor's Table, Breaking Bread, Building Bridges, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the J. Carrol Busbee Aiken Department of Public Safety, 834 Beaufort St. N.E. Attendees will enjoy a holiday meal, music and more. Children will receive a gift and be able to visit with Santa.
SUNDAY
The Harmony River Chorus will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday on the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage as part of Christmas in Hopelands. Christmas in Hopelands will be open from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and is accessible by shuttle from Citizens Park, 1060 Banks Mill Road. For more information, call the City of Aiken Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism at 803-642-7631.
A Hanukkah celebration will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Adath Yeshurun synagogue, 154 Greenville St. A potato pancake dinner will follow the service. The cost is a $7 donation. For more information, call 571-243-7937.