TODAY
The 28th annual Christmas in Hopelands event will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. today through Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 26. The walk-through exhibit will feature more than 2 miles of lighted pathways and illuminated displays. Concerts will be held at 7 p.m. on the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage. the Aiken Kinderchoir and Bound to Sing will perform on Monday. Shuttles will run from Citizens Park, 1060 Banks Mill Road. There is no parking at Hopelands, the Rye Patch or the Green Boundary Club. For more information, call the City of Aiken Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism at 803-642-7631.
TUESDAY
The Jubilee Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the gym of Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 S. Aiken Blvd. Entertainment will be a variety of songs by the Aiken Brass. Those attending should bring a covered dish lunch to share. for more information, call President Tammi McLaughlin at 803-443-9631.
The book club for adults will meet from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Tht book is "The Dressmaker of Khair Khana," by Gayle Tzemach Lemmon. To sign up, call the reference desk at 803-642-2020 ext. 1131.
WEDNESDAY
An Anxiety Management workshop for teens ages 13-18 will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Participants will learn practical strategies and exercises to reduce stress and anxiety symptoms. Attendance is free. For more information, call Nina Spinelli at 803-642-1512.
THURSDAY
4 Cats in the Doghouse will celebrate 10 years of Thursday Jazz at The Willcox at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at The Willcox, 100 Colleton Ave.
FRIDAY
The Aiken Civic Ballet will perform "The Nutcracker" at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. For more information, visit aikenballet.org.
Winter with Mother Goose will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Children can listen to stories, sing songs and make a craft. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.