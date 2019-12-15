TODAY
The 10th Festival of Nativities will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. today and Sunday at Williston United Methodist Church, 6030 Springfield Road, Williston. The festival will feature over 100 unique nativities, baked goods and crafts for sale and refreshments. Admission is free but donations will be accepted. All proceeds will benefit United Methodist Women's mission projects.
Holiday Cookie Stroll by the ADDA from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Participating businesses will offer cookies. For a list of all participating businesses, visit downtownaiken.com.
The 28th annual Christmas in Hopelands event will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. today through Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 26. The walk-through exhibit will feature more than 2 miles of lighted pathways and illuminated displays. A concerts will be held at 7 p.m. on the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage. The Hillview Baptist Church Choir will perform on Sunday. Shuttles will run from Citizens Park, 1060 Banks Mill Road. There is no parking at Hopelands, the Rye Patch or the Green Boundary Club. For more information, call the City of Aiken Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism at 803-642-7631.
Timothy Boyd Miller and Friends will perform a Christmas Concert at 4 p.m. today at the Grover C. Maxwell Performing Arts Theatre, 2500 Walton Way, Augusta. Tickets are $50 for general admission and $20 for students. VIP tickets are $100 and include admission, a VIP reception, meet and greet and a souvenir booklet. For more information, email discoverthewayout@gmail.com.
The South Aiken Beta Club will wrap gifts from 1 to 6 p.m. today at Paradise Point Nails & Spa, 1388 Whiskey Road. Wrapping paper and gift bags will be supplied, but those wishing to bring their own can.
Brunch with Santa will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. today at the Metro Diner, 1944 Whiskey Road. The event will feature visits with Santa and children's activities including making reindeer food. Twenty percent of purchases will benefit the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare. For more information, call 803-792-7808.